Here's the Untold Story of One of Uber's Very First Drivers

Exclusive insights on technology around the world. Get Fully Charged, from Bloomberg Technology. More than 1.5 million people drive for the giant ride-sharing company Uber. But is it a profitable way to make a living? This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology's Brad Stone and Eric Newcomer take us into the world of those drivers trying to make ends meet, even as Uber is locked in a race to provide customers ever-cheaper rides. The story unfolds through the eyes of Sofiane Ouali, one of Uber's very first and most prolific drivers, and his legendary white Lincoln Towncar nicknamed The Unicorn.

