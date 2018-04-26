The U.S. Investigators Under Fire From Trump

President Donald Trump has fumed over investigations into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, calling Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe “disgraceful.” He fired former FBI director James Comey, who had been leading the investigation. Comey's deputy later lost his job, too.
Now Trump’s escalating attacks over the investigation are calling into question the job security of Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the investigation. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Thursday on bipartisan legislation that would require judicial review before Mueller could be fired.
Even if the bill were to clear the Senate, it would still require Trump’s signature, which many Republicans say he’s unlikely to approve. Some Republican senators have warned of dire consequences for Trump should he fire Mueller.
Prior dismissals haven’t necessarily disrupted the investigations. If anything, they only added to their scope, as Mueller has probed possible obstruction of justice by Trump or members of his administration over Comey's firing.
MARCH 2015
ANDREW MCCABE
March 11, 2015
FBI Associate Deputy Director Andrew McCabe seeks to resolve conflicts within the FBI after his wife, Jill McCabe, announced her She lost the election.
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
JULY
AUG
SEPT
OCT
NOV
DEC
JANUARY 2016
Jan. 29, 2016
McCabe is promoted to deputy director, where he helped oversee investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of official email while serving as secretary of state.
FEB
MARCH
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
JULY
JAMES COMEY
July 5, 2016
FBI Director James Comey gives press conference recommending no criminal charges against Clinton.
July 5, 2016
After Comey’s announcement, Trump says that Comey is part of a “rigged” system.
July 21, 2016
Trump accepts the Republican nomination to run for President.
DONALD TRUMP
AUG
SEPT
OCTOBER
Oct. 23, 2016
Wall Street Journal reports that a political organization of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton ally, contributed to Jill McCabe’s campaign.
Oct. 28, 2016
Comey sends letter to Congress announcing new emails were found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop potentially related to Clinton.
Oct. 28, 2016
Trump responds to Comey’s letter saying “I have great respect for the FBI for righting this wrong.”
NOV
Nov. 6, 2016
Comey sends letter to Congress standing by his previous recommendation not to charge Clinton.
Nov. 8, 2016
Trump elected U.S. President.
DEC
JANUARY 2017
Jan. 6, 2017
President-elect Trump and Comey meet. At some point later, Trump asks Comey to continue leading the bureau.
Jan. 10, 2017
Comey testifies before Sen. Intelligence committee largely on Russian interference in the election.
Jan. 12, 2017
Justice Department Inspector General says he opened an investigation into the FBI's handling of the Clinton case, including whether McCabe should have recused himself.
Jan. 20, 2017
Trump inaugurated.
Jan. 27, 2017
President Trump asks Comey to private dinner. Comey said Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty. Comey recounted talks to others at FBI, including McCabe.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 14, 2017
According to Comey, Trump told him that ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is a good guy and asks Comey if he could 'let this go,' which Comey said he believed referred to FBI scrutiny of Flynn.
MARCH
Mar. 20, 2017
Testifying before House Intelligence committee, Comey acknowledged that the FBI was investigating collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
APRIL
ROD ROSENSTEIN
April 25, 2017
Rod Rosenstein is confirmed as deputy attorney general, putting him in charge of the investigation of possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.
MAY
May 3, 2017
Comey defends his July announcement in Senate Judiciary committee testimony.
May 5, 2017
Trump tweets: “FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton” and that Comey “gave her a free pass.”
May 9, 2017
Comey is fired. The cause cited by Trump—mishandling Clinton e-mail investigation and follow-up—is drawn from a memo drafted by Rosenstein that takes issue with Comey’s Senate testimony six days earlier.
May 9, 2017
McCabe becomes FBI acting director.
May 17, 2017
Rosenstein appoints a Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, to investigate Russian interference in the election and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”
ROBERT MUELLER
May 18, 2017
Trump tweets “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”
JUNE
June 12, 2017
Trump friend Chris Ruddy says on PBS NewsHour that Trump is “considering perhaps terminating the special counsel.”
June 2017
Trump told White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, the New York Times later reported. Trump backed off after McGahn threatened to quit, it reported.
JULY
July 19, 2017
Trump tells New York Times he would have never appointed Sessions if he had known he'd recuse himself from Russia investigation, ceding authority to Rosenstein.
July 19, 2017
Trump, in an interview with the New York Times, agrees he would consider any Mueller scrutiny of his finances or business dealings to be a "violation" and beyond the scope of the Russia investigation.
July 20, 2017
Bloomberg News reports that Mueller has begun looking at transactions involving Trump's businesses as well as those of his associates, including Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings.
July 20, 2017
New York Times and Washington Post report that Trump's lawyers are researching ways to limit or block Mueller's investigation.
AUG
Aug. 2, 2017
A memo by Rosenstein clears Mueller to follow Manafort’s money trail—undergirding his look into business dealings.
SEPT
OCTOBER
Oct. 20, 2017
Mueller indicts former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a business associate for money laundering and conspiracy.
Oct. 20, 2017
Guilty plea of Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos unsealed. He admits he met Russians and tried to arrange meetings with Trump.
Oct. 31, 2017
Trump tweets that charges against Manafort stem from actions that occurred before he joined campaign, and he describes Papadopoulos as low-level volunteer.
NOV
DECEMBER
Dec. 1, 2017
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents about conversations he had in December 2016 with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
Dec. 2, 2017
Trump's tweet says he knew Flynn had lied to FBI when he fired him, raising the prospect he obstructed justice in suggesting Comey drop the Flynn probe.
Early Dec. 2017
Trump, angered at news reports about new subpoenas from Mueller, said probe should be shut down, New York Times later reported.
Dec. 13, 2017
In House testimony, Rosenstein says he sees no good cause to fire Mueller.
JANUARY 2018
Jan. 12, 2018
The Wall Street Journal reports that Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, arranged a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 vote in exchange for her silence about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
Jan. 22, 2018
Axios reports that FBI Director Christopher Wray had threatened to quit if McCabe were removed from his job.
Jan. 29, 2018
McCabe departs as deputy director of FBI, taking leave until his effective retirement on March 18.
FEB
MARCH
March 15, 2018
The New York Times reports that Mueller issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization, seemingly crossing into matters that Trump has said should be off-limits.
March 16, 2018
Sessions fires McCabe days before his effective retirement, jeopardizing his pension.
March 17, 2018
Trump tweets that McCabe's firing is "a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI—A great day for Democracy."
APRIL
April 9, 2018
Federal agents raid Cohen’s New York office, home and hotel room. Rosenstein signed off on the decision to refer the matter to federal authorities in New York.
April 9, 2018
Trump calls the Cohen raid "disgraceful" and "an attack on our country." He tweets, "Attorney-client privilege is dead!"
April 12, 2018
Rosenstein tells Trump in a private meeting that he isn’t a target in the Mueller or Cohen probes.
April 13, 2018
Justice Department inspector general cites McCabe for misconduct, saying he lacked candor on four occasions regarding his role in providing information to a reporter about FBI probe of the Clinton Foundation.
April 13, 2018
In excerpts of his forthcoming book, Comey, who prosecuted organized crime figures as a U.S. attorney, likens Trump to a mob boss and portrays him as untruthful, unethical and rude.
April 13, 2018
Trump responds to Comey's remarks with a series of tweets calling Comey a "weak and untruthful slime ball" and saying "It was my great honor" to fire him. He also accused Comey of improperly leaking classified information.
The investigator dismissals extend beyond individuals involved with Mueller’s probe. After Trump took office, he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a holdover from the Barack Obama administration, after she refused to defend Trump’s first travel ban. In the days prior to her removal, she had relayed to the White House the findings of her department’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia.
Trump had originally asked former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to remain in his role after Trump took office, Bharara had said. But Bharara was included in a list of 46 U.S. attorneys Trump asked to resign in March 2017. Bharara refused and was fired. Bharara was said to have been investigating former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and had jurisdiction over Manhattan, home to Trump Tower.
