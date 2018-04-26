The U.S. Investigators Under Fire From Trump

MARCH 2015

ANDREW MCCABE

March 11, 2015 FBI Associate Deputy Director Andrew McCabe seeks to resolve conflicts within the FBI after his wife, Jill McCabe, announced her She lost the election.

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUG

SEPT

OCT

NOV

DEC

JANUARY 2016

Jan. 29, 2016 McCabe is promoted to deputy director, where he helped oversee investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of official email while serving as secretary of state.

FEB

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

JAMES COMEY

July 5, 2016 FBI Director James Comey gives press conference recommending no criminal charges against Clinton.

July 5, 2016 After Comey’s announcement, Trump says that Comey is part of a “rigged” system.

July 21, 2016 Trump accepts the Republican nomination to run for President.

DONALD TRUMP

AUG

SEPT

OCTOBER

Oct. 23, 2016 Wall Street Journal reports that a political organization of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton ally, contributed to Jill McCabe’s campaign.

Oct. 28, 2016 Comey sends letter to Congress announcing new emails were found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop potentially related to Clinton.

Oct. 28, 2016 Trump responds to Comey’s letter saying “I have great respect for the FBI for righting this wrong.”

NOV

Nov. 6, 2016 Comey sends letter to Congress standing by his previous recommendation not to charge Clinton.

Nov. 8, 2016 Trump elected U.S. President.

DEC

JANUARY 2017

Jan. 6, 2017 President-elect Trump and Comey meet. At some point later, Trump asks Comey to continue leading the bureau.

Jan. 10, 2017 Comey testifies before Sen. Intelligence committee largely on Russian interference in the election.

Jan. 12, 2017 Justice Department Inspector General says he opened an investigation into the FBI's handling of the Clinton case, including whether McCabe should have recused himself.

Jan. 20, 2017 Trump inaugurated.

Jan. 27, 2017 President Trump asks Comey to private dinner. Comey said Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty. Comey recounted talks to others at FBI, including McCabe.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 14, 2017 According to Comey, Trump told him that ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is a good guy and asks Comey if he could 'let this go,' which Comey said he believed referred to FBI scrutiny of Flynn.

MARCH

Mar. 20, 2017 Testifying before House Intelligence committee, Comey acknowledged that the FBI was investigating collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

APRIL

ROD ROSENSTEIN

April 25, 2017 Rod Rosenstein is confirmed as deputy attorney general, putting him in charge of the investigation of possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.

MAY

May 3, 2017 Comey defends his July announcement in Senate Judiciary committee testimony.

May 5, 2017 Trump tweets: “FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton” and that Comey “gave her a free pass.”

May 9, 2017 Comey is fired. The cause cited by Trump—mishandling Clinton e-mail investigation and follow-up—is drawn from a memo drafted by Rosenstein that takes issue with Comey’s Senate testimony six days earlier.

May 9, 2017 McCabe becomes FBI acting director.

May 17, 2017 Rosenstein appoints a Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, to investigate Russian interference in the election and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

ROBERT MUELLER

May 18, 2017 Trump tweets “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

JUNE

June 12, 2017 Trump friend Chris Ruddy says on PBS NewsHour that Trump is “considering perhaps terminating the special counsel.”

June 2017 Trump told White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, the New York Times later reported. Trump backed off after McGahn threatened to quit, it reported.

JULY

July 19, 2017 Trump tells New York Times he would have never appointed Sessions if he had known he'd recuse himself from Russia investigation, ceding authority to Rosenstein.

July 19, 2017 Trump, in an interview with the New York Times, agrees he would consider any Mueller scrutiny of his finances or business dealings to be a "violation" and beyond the scope of the Russia investigation.

July 20, 2017 Bloomberg News reports that Mueller has begun looking at transactions involving Trump's businesses as well as those of his associates, including Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings.

July 20, 2017 New York Times and Washington Post report that Trump's lawyers are researching ways to limit or block Mueller's investigation.

AUG

Aug. 2, 2017 A memo by Rosenstein clears Mueller to follow Manafort’s money trail—undergirding his look into business dealings.

SEPT

OCTOBER

Oct. 20, 2017 Mueller indicts former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a business associate for money laundering and conspiracy.

Oct. 20, 2017 Guilty plea of Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos unsealed. He admits he met Russians and tried to arrange meetings with Trump.

Oct. 31, 2017 Trump tweets that charges against Manafort stem from actions that occurred before he joined campaign, and he describes Papadopoulos as low-level volunteer.

NOV

DECEMBER

Dec. 1, 2017 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents about conversations he had in December 2016 with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

Dec. 2, 2017 Trump's tweet says he knew Flynn had lied to FBI when he fired him, raising the prospect he obstructed justice in suggesting Comey drop the Flynn probe.

Early Dec. 2017 Trump, angered at news reports about new subpoenas from Mueller, said probe should be shut down, New York Times later reported.

Dec. 13, 2017 In House testimony, Rosenstein says he sees no good cause to fire Mueller.

JANUARY 2018

Jan. 12, 2018 The Wall Street Journal reports that Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, arranged a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 vote in exchange for her silence about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

Jan. 22, 2018 Axios reports that FBI Director Christopher Wray had threatened to quit if McCabe were removed from his job.

Jan. 29, 2018 McCabe departs as deputy director of FBI, taking leave until his effective retirement on March 18.

FEB

MARCH

March 15, 2018 The New York Times reports that Mueller issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization, seemingly crossing into matters that Trump has said should be off-limits.

March 16, 2018 Sessions fires McCabe days before his effective retirement, jeopardizing his pension.

March 17, 2018 Trump tweets that McCabe's firing is "a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI—A great day for Democracy."

APRIL

April 9, 2018 Federal agents raid Cohen’s New York office, home and hotel room. Rosenstein signed off on the decision to refer the matter to federal authorities in New York.

April 9, 2018 Trump calls the Cohen raid "disgraceful" and "an attack on our country." He tweets, "Attorney-client privilege is dead!"

April 12, 2018 Rosenstein tells Trump in a private meeting that he isn’t a target in the Mueller or Cohen probes.

April 13, 2018 Justice Department inspector general cites McCabe for misconduct, saying he lacked candor on four occasions regarding his role in providing information to a reporter about FBI probe of the Clinton Foundation.

April 13, 2018 In excerpts of his forthcoming book, Comey, who prosecuted organized crime figures as a U.S. attorney, likens Trump to a mob boss and portrays him as untruthful, unethical and rude.