Home prices are slipping in some of New York City’s most expensive neighborhoods. In others that are generally more affordable, they’re rising.

In the first quarter, the median price of resales dropped 13 percent from a year earlier in Greenwich Village, 9.8 percent on the Upper West Side and 8.3 percent in Gramercy Park, according to StreetEasy.

Brooklyn saw declines too: Previously owned homes in Williamsburg sold for 6.3 percent less on median, while in the combined Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill neighborhoods, the decrease was 20 percent.

Prices rose in some up-and-coming areas, such as Elmhurst and Sunnyside in Queens, with increases of 60 percent and 22 percent, respectively. In Brooklyn, the resale median was up 53 percent in Crown Heights and 32 percent in Kensington.

These are places that have “a little bit more room and that might fit into the budget of a normal professional in New York City,” said Grant Long, senior economist at StreetEasy. “The price of these entry-level homes, if you will, is rising much faster than the rest of the market.”

Interested in property hot spots across the pond? Visit our London real estate graphic →

Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens real estate at a glance

for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 :