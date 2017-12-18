The world is on edge. North Korea is threatening war. No one knows what Donald Trump will do next. And deeper forces of disruption are at work, from fake news to cryptocurrencies.

With that in mind, welcome to the latest edition of the Pessimist’s Guide...to 2028. It’s an attempt not just to look at the potential shocks of next year but also to consider how they could shape the coming decade.

The scenarios outlined here are not meant as forecasts. Instead, they are provocative ideas intended to make you think about how quickly our world is changing.