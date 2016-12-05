The Pessimist’s Guide to 2017

Donald Trump and Brexit shocked most of the world in 2016.

But not readers of last year’s Bloomberg Pessimist’s Guide, which warned that the unthinkable could happen in both cases. Now the authors are turning their attention to 2017.

From social breakdown in the U.S. to a nuclear crisis in North Korea to the defeat of Angela Merkel in Germany, the potential for chaos is just as great.

These aren’t predictions. But they show what your social-media news feed could look like if things go wrong.