How Your Pay Stacks Up to Your CEO’s

By Alicia Ritcey and Jenn Zhao

The ratio is calculated by dividing the CEO’s compensation by the pay of the median employee, meaning half of a company’s workers make more and half make less. Honeywell International Inc., which was one of the first large U.S. companies to disclose it, had a ratio of 333-to-1 last year. The ratio at Hanesbrands Inc. was 1,830-to-1 while Zynga Inc.’s Frank Gibeau had a ratio of 12-to-1. These are the companies that have filed, including those with the median, lowest and highest CEO pay ratios.

A long-running study by the AFL-CIO shows leaders of S&P 500 companies made about 347 times more than their average employees in 2016, up from 41-to-1 in 1983. A 2018 survey by Equilar Inc. found that CEOs earned 140 times more than their median workers.

Methodology: The CEO pay ratio is the as-reported figure for a CEO’s annual compensation, compared with the pay of the median employee, which takes into account full- and part-time workers worldwide, as disclosed by the company. Median pay reported by companies may or may not include benefits such as pensions, retirement contributions, etc. in addition to salary. The ratios are sourced from company filings for the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 members and are updated twice daily. Financials, sector and full-time employee count come from data compiled by Bloomberg.