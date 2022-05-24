Here’s How Crossrail Will Transform London Travel

Today London launches the biggest extension of its public transport system this century. Dubbed the Elizabeth Line—and launched to coincide with celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne—the long-awaited £18.9 billion link is much more than just a new railway line.

Five of the 10 newly built stations are in central London Newly built station. Circle size represents peak daily passengers Central section Direct connection to Shenfield opens Autumn 2022 to Shenfield 170K Tottenham Court Road 82K Farringdon 99K Whitechapel 25K Custom House for ExCeL 174K Paddington Liverpool Street 124K 68K Canary Wharf Bond Street (opening later this year) 137K 56K Woolwich River Thames Abbey Wood 52K Direct connections to Reading and Heathrow Airport open Autumn 2022 TfL fare zone 1 The Elizabeth line will connect two of Britain’s oldest and busiest railways Newly built station Shenfield Upgraded station TfL Rail service operational since 2015 rebranded to Elizabeth Line Romford Ilford Great Eastern Main Line, opened 1862 Forest Gate Stratford Reading Tottenham Court Road Farringdon Whitechapel Great Western Main Line opened 1841 Custom House for ExCeL Paddington Liverpool Street Slough Bond Street Canary Wharf Ealing Broadway Woolwich Abbey Wood Zone 1 £7.70 cap Heathrow Airport Zone 1-6 £14.10 cap Five of the 10 newly built stations are in central London Newly built station. Circle size represents peak daily passengers Upgraded station TfL Rail service operational since 2015 rebranded to Elizabeth Line River Thames Abbey Wood Shenfield North Woolwich Romford Custom House for ExCeL Ilford The Elizabeth line will connect two of Britain’s oldest and busiest railways: the Great Eastern Main Line, opened 1862 Forest Gate Greater London Stratford Canary Wharf 68K West Whitechapel Liverpool Street 124K Farringdon Tottenham Court Road Bond Street (opens later this year) TfL Zone 1 Paddington Great Western Main Line, opened 1841 Acton Main Line Ealing Broadway West Ealing Southall Heathrow Airport Reading Slough Five of the 10 newly built stations are in central London Circle size represents peak daily passengers Upgraded station River Thames Shenfield Abbey Wood North Woolwich Romford Custom House for ExCeL West Ilford Forest Gate Stratford TfL Rail service operational since 2015 rebranded to Elizabeth Line Canary Wharf 68K Whitechapel Liverpool Street Farringdon Tottenham Court Road 170K Bond Street (opens later this year) Paddington TfL Zone 1 The Elizabeth line will connect two of Britain’s oldest and busiest railways Acton Main Line Ealing Broadway West Ealing Southall Greater London Reading Slough Heathrow Airport Crossrail; Transport for London Sources: Modified map of Transport for London services by sameboat , shared under CC BY-SA 4.0

First approved in 2008, the heavy rail line will dramatically improve public transport coverage of the city, says Transport for London (TfL), slashing journey times, providing substantial extra capacity and making the city more altogether more accessible. By extending the transport system to areas that were previously much slower to access and creating new central hubs for transfers to the Tube, the line could also reshape the way people navigate the city. Here are five of the key changes the Elizabeth Line should deliver:

Quicker Journeys

Running along an east-west axis, the new link should make many London journeys altogether speedier. Travel times from Southeast London’s Abbey Wood to the major western rail terminus of Paddington, for example, will be cut by almost half to 29 minutes. Journeys from southeastern Woolwich—currently one of London’s worst-served areas for train connections—to London’s main eastern rail terminus at Liverpool Street will be halved to 15 minutes, while connections between Farringdon, in London’s financial district, and the newer dockland business hub of Canary Wharf will be slashed from 24 minutes to just ten. While all Londoners stand to benefit from these connections, business travelers will be particularly well-served, with connections from Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf soon to be possible in 44 minutes.

Abbey Wood to Paddington Southeastern Jubilee Bakerloo 51 mins Elizabeth 28 mins Woolwich to Whitechapel DLR Jubilee Overground 25 mins 29 mins Elizabeth 9 mins Hackney Camden Barking and Dagenham Newham Baker Street Canning Town Whitechapel City of London Paddington London Bridge Westminster Canada Water Abbey Wood Woolwich 2 km Southwark Greenwich 2 miles Bexley Lambeth Abbey Wood to Paddington Southeastern Jubilee Bakerloo 51 mins Elizabeth 28 mins Woolwich to Whitechapel DLR Jubilee Overground 25 mins 29 mins Elizabeth 9 mins Hackney Camden Baker Street Canning Town Whitechapel Newham Paddington London Bridge Westminster Canada Water Abbey Wood Woolwich 2 km Southwark Greenwich Bexley 2 miles Note: Durations calculated for travel on a Monday at 9AM, include transit and exclude estimated time to enter or exit stations. Sources: Citymapper; OpenStreetMap contributors

Easier Commute

An additional 1.5 million people will be within a 45-minute commuting distance from the capital’s major commercial and business centers of the West End, the City and Canary Wharf, up from 5 million currently according to Crossrail.

Despite lying outside the boundaries of Greater London, services to Heathrow Airport and the towns of Reading and Shenfield are already running under TfL Rail, the city transport authority lying under the control of London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan. The lines will initially operate as three separate railways, to be fully connected by Autumn.

The line will bring an addtional 1.5 million people within a 45 minute commute of central London (up from 5 million) Circles represent weighted population density HERTFORDSHIRE BUCKINGHAMSHIRE 75 mins ESSEX 46 mins Shenfield Stratford Greater London Romford Liverpool Street Ilford Ealing Slough Paddington Abbey Wood Woolwich BERKSHIRE Reading Heathrow Airport 39 mins SURREY KENT 10 km 10 miles Annual passenger numbers increased at commuter town stations 2000-20 Entries and exits Interchanges Reading Slough Abbey Wood 15M 10 5 0 2000–’01 2020–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 10M Romford Shenfield Ilford 5 0 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 The line will bring an additional 1.5 million people within a 45 minute commute of central London (up from 5 million) Circles represent weighted population density HERTFORDSHIRE BUCKINGHAMSHIRE ESSEX 75 mins 46 mins Shenfield Greater London Liverpool Street Romford Slough Paddington Abbey Wood BERKSHIRE Heathrow Airport Reading 39 mins KENT 10 km SURREY 10 mi Annual passenger numbers increased at commuter town stations 2000-20 Entries and exits Interchanges Reading Slough Abbey Wood 15M 10 5 0 2000–’01 2020–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 10M Romford Shenfield Ilford 5 0 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 490px (narrow-copy-width) The line will bring an additional 1.5 million people within a 45 minute commute of central London Circles represent weighted population density HERTFORDSHIRE BUCKINGHAMSHIRE 75 mins ESSEX 46 mins Shenfield Liverpool Street Greater London Romford Paddington Slough BERKSHIRE Heathrow Airport Reading 39 mins 10 km KENT SURREY 10 mi Annual passenger numbers increased at commuter town stations 2000-20 Entries and exits Interchanges Reading Slough 15M 10 5 0 2000–’01 2020–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 10M Romford Ilford 5 0 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 ’00–’01 ’20–’21 Note: Map shows population weighted points for 2011. Sources: Office of Rail and Road Office for National Statistics ; OpenStreetMap contributors

Before the pandemic, many London-area commuters were obliged to take crammed Tube carriages for parts of their journey. Riders from eastern Essex or western Berkshire, for example, had to get a suburban train to a rail terminus, then go down into the Tube to continue to their final destinations. With the Elizabeth Line connecting outer suburbs directly to a string of new stations in central London, many of those commuters should be able to go straight from their home stations to one within easy walking distance of their offices, without needing to transfer to the Tube. That stands to make towns like Slough, Romford and others more convenient for London-bound workers.

Slough to Farringdon Circle/Hamm. TfL Rail 54 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 45 mins Ilford to Whitechapel Central District TfL Rail 20 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 14 mins Romford to Paddington Circle/Hammersmith TfL Rail 53 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 39 mins Slough to Farringdon Circle/H. TfL Rail 54 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 45 mins Ilford to Whitechapel Central District TfL Rail 20 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 14 mins Romford to Paddington Circle/Hamm. TfL Rail 53 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 39 mins Note: Durations calculated for travel on a Monday at 9AM, include transit and exclude estimated time to enter or exit stations. Source: Citymapper

The Elizabeth Line will also redraw the map of London’s central transport hubs.

To take an example: Farringdon Station—the central London terminus of the world’s first underground railway, which opened in January 1863—was, before the Elizabeth Line’s opening a busy but not necessarily pivotal station in London’s transport network. Thanks to the Elizabeth Line, it will now be a key interchange station, connecting the line not just to the Tube but with high frequency trains to London’s northern and southern suburban hinterland that are routed through the station. Farringdon will also now have direct links to St. Pancras International for Eurostar connections and to three major airports: Gatwick, Heathrow and Luton. Combined with the station’s existing Tube links, Farringdon will eventually be served by over 140 trains per hour at the busiest times.

Accessibility

London’s Tube system has never been an easy place to navigate for people with limited mobility. While around a third of Underground stations (and all stations on the Docklands Light Railway) currently have step-free access, many stations are accessed by long escalators and short stairways. The Elizabeth Line by contrast, will provide step-free access that could open up many routes into central London for people with disabilities. The 10 new stations in the central section of the line—as well as Heathrow—will have level access from platform to trains, and step-free access from street to train at nearly all other stations. The changes in speed and ease will be drastic for some. Given London’s population over 65 years old is expected to be 62% higher by 2040, the need for accessible stations is only going to grow.

A train at the platform at Farringdon station during trial operations on the Elizabeth Line on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Volunteers exit a carriage onto a platform during a test run of an Elizabeth Line train at Paddington Station on March 13, 2022. Photographer: Niklas Halle’n/AFP

Previously, for example, a wheelchair user using public transport could only travel the two miles (3.2 km) from Paddington to Tottenham Court Road by taking two buses, with a journey time of 25 minutes. On the Elizabeth Line, this should be a five-minute journey.

Paddington to Tottenham Court Road Bus 205 Bus 73 25 mins Elizabeth 5 mins Non step-free Bakerloo Central 10 mins Walk Central 20 mins Regents Park Warren Street Camden Oxford Circus Westminster Paddington Tottenham Court Road Lancaster Gate Hyde Park 500 m 1,500 ft Paddington to Tottenham Court Road Bus 205 Bus 73 25 mins Elizabeth 5 mins Non step-free Bakerloo Central 10 mins Walk Central 20 mins Regents Park Warren Street Camden Oxford Circus Westminster Paddington Tottenham Court Road Lancaster Gate 500 m Hyde Park 1,500 ft Note: Durations calculated for travel on a Monday at 9AM, include transit and do not include time to enter or exit stations. Sources: Citymapper; OpenStreetMap contributors

Less Congestion

Before the pandemic, the Tube at rush hour could be packed even at a rate of two trains per minute, with alternative Overground and commuter rail services often equally busy. Building a new link was one of the only ways for the city to increase capacity.

Elizabeth Line capacity will be greater than all others, with 200 metre long trains, accommodating up to 1,500 passengers. The Northern Line, by comparison, has a per train capacity of just 800. Twenty-four trains an hour will run on the line’s busiest section. That means a train every 2.5 minutes—a high volume but still less than the 34 trains per hour at peak times running on London’s busiest Tube link, the Victoria Line. Overall, the line is projected to accommodate 200 million passengers annually, increasing the capacity of London’s train network by 10%.

High Volumes The Elizabeth Line will eventually run 24 trains per hour between Paddington and Abbey Wood Victoria 34 Jubillee 30 24 Elizabeth Victoria 34 Jubillee 30 Elizabeth 24 Source: Transport for London Elizabeth and Working Timetables

It is still unclear how much the pandemic will affect demand for the new line, as at least some former commuters will likely continue the habit of working partly from home into the near future. But with TfL’s daily ridership having recently recovered to 73% of pre-pandemic levels, the need for an increase of the transport system’s extent and capacity remains persuasive.

Underground Journeys Monthly passengers have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels 125M 100 75 50 25 0 April 2010 2015 2020 March 2022 Daily Tube entries/exits Farringdon Canary Wharf Whitechapel Tottenham Crt. Rd. 84K 113K 37K 112K Thursday March 5, 2020 Thursday May 12, 2022 56K 75K 33K 83K 125M 100 75 50 25 0 April 2010 2015 March 2022 Daily Tube entries and exits March 5, 2020 Thursday May 12, 2022 Farringdon Canary Wharf 84K 113K 56K 75K Whitechapel Tottenham Crt. Rd. 37K 112K 33K 83K Source: Transport for London transport journeys and network demand

Faster Heathrow Access

For visitors to London, getting into town from Heathrow airport by train has long involved a choice between either traveling slowly or paying a lot for speed. While the airport is connected to the Tube, journeys into central London on the Underground can take up to an hour. Meanwhile, the Heathrow Express, a non-stop train service that connects Heathrow to Paddington Station in an impressive 15 minutes, costs £25 ($31) one way (or £18 if tickets are bought a month in advance), an especially high price given that Paddington Station has a not-especially convenient location on the edge of central London. With the Elizabeth Line’s inauguration, however, air passengers will need just 30 minutes and £5.50 to reach central London, and can disembark at a greater number of more convenient stations. People living in East London will also get a faster, transfer-free train service straight to Heathrow.

Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf Heathrow Express Bakerloo Jubilee 44 mins ££ Piccadilly Jubilee 64 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 47 mins Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf Heathrow Express Bakerloo Jubilee 44 mins ££ Piccadilly Jubilee 64 mins Elizabeth (Autumn 2022) 47 mins Note: Heathrow Terminals 2&3 Source: Citymapper

Coming after a challenging few years, the Elizabeth Line is also delivering another less tangible asset to London: something to be optimistic about. By streamlining travel across the city, the line will “turbo charge our recovery from the pandemic,” said Mayor Sadiq Khan, while TfL commissioner Andy Byford said it was a “game changer, not just for London but for the whole of the UK”. The Elizabeth Line may not solve all of the city’s transport issues at once, but despite the project’s delays and cost overruns, its arrival shows that London still has the ability to think big.