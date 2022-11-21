For more than a decade, Credit Suisse Group AG has claimed to be “carbon neutral” in its operations. Every gleaming office tower, every flight by an executive — all the emissions generated directly by a global banking giant are supposedly counterbalanced. A closer look at the Swiss bank’s sustainability reports tells a different story: its sweeping claim is based on purchases of low-quality carbon offsets that experts rate as useless.

Offsets are designed to allow companies to pay a small sum in exchange for removing carbon from their balance sheets. For years, researchers have been raising concerns that these transactions are letting polluters off the hook. Rather than actually reducing planet-heating emissions, they say, these offsets function like an accounting maneuver that allows more greenhouse gas to enter the atmosphere.

A Bloomberg Green analysis of more than 215,000 offset transactions in public datasets over the past decade reveals for the first time that dozens of global brands have followed in the footsteps of Credit Suisse. Airlines, online retailers, industrial firms and energy producers now rely heavily on the cheapest and most suspect type of offset — those tied to renewable-energy projects.

Most of these renewable-energy offset purchases are not credible, according to Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at consultancy Carbon Direct and one of six researchers who reviewed the data. “I would consider these to be low-quality credits that did not avoid or reduce greenhouse-gas emissions,” he said.

Purchasing credits tied to support of solar or wind projects sounds good for the climate. But experts consider these offsets largely bogus. The issue is timing: many renewable offsets came into being just as solar and wind power established themselves as the cheapest source of energy in most countries. Selling offsets for small sums as a way to support the economics of renewables doesn’t provide any real benefit if it’s already cheaper than building new coal or gas power plants.

That’s the basis on which these offsets are generated: additional support for something clean is assumed to displace a dirtier alternative. Offsets built on firmer footing — and costing far more money — now exist from a nascent industry that directly removes carbon dioxide from the air. Credit Suisse itself, an early purchaser of renewable offsets, now says it’s among the companies shifting towards buying more rigorous removals. “We are increasingly making use of carbon removals in our carbon offsetting selection strategy,” a spokesperson for Credit Suisse said in response to questions about its current offset purchases.

Yet as of last year renewable offsets remain widespread, despite deep doubts about their efficacy. In the broadest investigation yet of how companies have been relying on junk offsets, Bloomberg Green analyzed 190 million tons of carbon offsets purchased in more than 50,000 transactions in 2021. Close to 40% came from renewable-energy projects. According to Ecosystem Marketplace estimates, the total carbon offsets market was worth $2 billion in 2021.

Transactions amounting to at least 47% of the carbon offsets purchased last year did not have enough information to attribute them back to a buyer. Even with the limited disclosures, hundreds of global companies confirm they are erasing emissions off their books in this way.

Buying Bogus Offsets Total carbon offsets bought in 2021 and the share coming from renewable-energy projects for a selection of big buyers Share of renewable-energy offsets is 50% or more Share of renewable-energy offsets is less than 50% Renewable-energy offsets Total Makes carbon neutral claim Delta Air Lines Telstra La Poste E.ON Volkswagen BP 13.5M 2.5M 1.6M 1.3M 1.5M 935K Bulb Interface Barilla Octopus Energy 703K 340K 820K Chevron 97K 921K Delivery Hero Banco Bradesco Barclays Etsy Santander Lavazza 39K 167K 278K 215K 205K 190K Samsung Acciona Credit Suisse TotalEnergies Lyft 133K 98K 67K 136K 50K Doesn’t make carbon neutral claim Boeing Vattenfall Spotify Publicis Banco BV Air France-KLM GE Eni 891K 288K 96K 26K 2.5M 296K 1.5M 640K Renewable-energy offsets Share of renewable- energy offsets is 50% or more Share of renewable- energy offsets is less than 50% Total Makes carbon neutral claim Delta Air Lines Telstra La Poste Volkswagen 13.5M 2.5M 1.6M 1.5M E.ON Barilla 1.3M 820K BP 935K Delivery Hero Bulb Interface Etsy Chevron 703K 340K 215K 278K 921K Banco Bradesco Santander Lavazza TotalEnergies Octopus Energy 205K 136K 167K 190K 97K Acciona Samsung Credit Suisse Lyft Barclays 133K 98K 67K 50K 39K Doesn’t make carbon neutral claim GE Boeing Eni Vattenfall Banco BV 1.5M 891K 640K 288K 2.5M Spotify Publicis 96K 26K Air France-KLM 296K Renewable-energy offsets Share of renewable- energy offsets is 50% or more Share of renewable- energy offsets is less than 50% Total Makes carbon neutral claim Delta Air Lines Telstra Volkswagen 13.5M 2.5M 1.5M La Poste 1.6M BP 935K Delivery Hero E.ON Barilla Interface Bulb Chevron 1.3M 820K 340K 703K 278K 921K Banco Bradesco TotalEnergies Etsy Santander Lavazza Octopus Energy 136K 215K 205K 167K 190K 97K Credit Suisse Barclays Lyft Acciona Samsung 39K 67K 50K 133K 98K Doesn’t make carbon neutral claim GE Boeing Eni Vattenfall Banco BV 1.5M 891K 640K 288K 2.5M Spotify Publicis 96K 26K Air France-KLM 296K Renewable- energy offsets Total Share of renewable- energy offsets is 50% or more Share of renewable- energy offsets is less than 50% Makes carbon neutral claim Delta Air Lines Volkswagen 13.5M 1.5M BP 935K Telstra La Poste 2.5M 1.6M Chevron 921K E.ON Barilla Bulb 1.3M 820K 703K Octopus Energy 97K Delivery Hero Interface Etsy Barclays 340K 215K 278K 39K Santander Lavazza 205K 190K Banco Bradesco TotalEnergies 136K 167K Acciona Samsung 133K 98K Credit Suisse Lyft 67K 50K Doesn’t make carbon neutral claim GE Boeing Banco BV 1.5M 891K 2.5M Vattenfall Eni 288K 640K Air France-KLM 296K Spotify Publicis 96K 26K Note: “Carbon neutral claim” is based on published company reports, company statements or public comments by executives and refers to claims made at the group, subsidiary company and/or product level. Eni and Spotify have both made product-level carbon neutral claims but these are on the basis of forestry-based offsets only. Source: Bloomberg Green analysis of retirements of 1,000 carbon offsets or more in three registries: Clean Development Mechanism, Verra and Gold Standard; company reports and responses to Bloomberg Green inquiries; filings with the Carbon Disclosure Project. For full details, read the methodology note below

Bloomberg Green contacted more than two dozen of the biggest companies that made some of the biggest offset purchases — and most of which issued “carbon neutral” claims as a result. Delta Air Lines Inc., which runs more than 4,000 flights every day, has for over two years claimed to be carbon neutral. That means it has wiped away in its own accounts millions of tons of CO₂ from burning all that jet fuel, which it has used to launch an advertising blitz aimed at guilt-ridden travelers.

“Our customers shouldn’t have to choose between seeing the world and saving the world,” said Delta’s managing director for sustainability Amelia DeLuca in a statement. “We’re balancing our emissions with investments to remove carbon across our global operations.”

A closer look shows otherwise. The more stringent category of removal offsets comprised just 6% of its 27 million tons of Delta’s carbon credit purchases last year. Half the offsets Delta used to make that claim came from renewables, mostly wind and solar projects in India. An expert review of Delta’s largest single source of renewable offsets, the Los Cocos II wind farm in the Dominican Republic, determined that it almost certainly didn’t need additional support.

There’s almost no transparency on what specific buyers pay for an offset or what each project charges for them. The average price of a renewable-energy offset was about $2 per ton last year, making Delta’s preferred sources cheaper even than the $6 per ton it costs to buy the average offset from protecting forests, according to data from Ecosystem Marketplace. Much higher-quality offsets sourced from carbon removal, such as those sold by Iceland-based Climeworks from turning CO₂ into stone, can cost as much as $600 per ton.

La Poste SA, a French courier and banking group that is usually ranked highly on sustainability, claims its group-level emissions have been fully offset, making it the first among its postal peers to reach this milestone. But three quarters of the 2 million offsets it bought in 2021 came from renewable projects. La Poste said it’s committed to reaching net-zero emissions throughout its operations by 2050 and won’t rely on carbon offsets to get there.

Etsy Inc. likewise claims to be carbon neutral and on the path to net zero — a paradox since the terms are synonymous and a company can’t have one status without the other. The online marketplace bought hundreds of thousands of offsets from wind and solar projects last year, even if it’s frank about their value. Etsy “will phase down our investments in offsets,” the company said, adding that “in many markets carbon finance no longer has a role to play” in helping renewables out compete fossil fuels.

How Companies Responded to Bloomberg Green ’s Investigation Read more detailed company statements in the methodology section below It's phasing out the use of offsets or transitioning away from renewables-tied offsets Boeing

Credit Suisse

Delivery Hero

Eni

Etsy

Lyft

Vattenfall It defended the use of offsets and/or renewables-tied offsets, with caveats Air France-KLM

Barclays

Bulb

Chevron

Delta Air Lines

E.ON

GE

La Poste

Publicis

Santander

Telstra

Volkswagen It did not respond or declined to comment in any detail Acciona

BP

Banco BV

Banco Bradesco

Barilla

Interface

Lavazza

Octopus Energy

Samsung

Spotify

TotalEnergies

Among the major corporate purchasers of offsets contacted by Bloomberg Green, only ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. said it was ditching offsets entirely. Airplane maker Boeing Co. and oil company Eni SpA said they are winding down their use of offsets, just like Etsy, while Vattenfall AB and Delivery Hero SE joined Credit Suisse in moving to prioritize offsets projects that remove CO₂. Banco Santander SA and Air France-KLM said they were monitoring developments. Spotify Technology SA, Samsung Electronics Co., BP Plc, TotalEnergies SE and many others either did not respond or declined to comment.

Even as some of these major purchasers planned to move away from or reduce the use of renewable offsets, consultancies expect the total market to grow more than 10-fold as more companies set climate targets and adopt the cheapest ways to meet those targets. “It’s a bit like a magic wand right now,” said Juerg Fuessler, a managing partner at consultancy Infras. “You can claim carbon neutrality and assume that you can buy these credits at very low prices.”