Here Are All the Officials Who Have Left the Trump White House

President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that he’s replacing White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest shakeup of his administration.
The Trump White House has seen far more resignations and dismissals than other recent administrations. Almost half of the people who’ve held top jobs have left.
Departed or announced departure
Still in position
Trump’s original White House inner circle was larger than his predecessors,’ and that number has only grown as Trump has appointed multiple people for the same position. Bolton will be Trump’s third national security adviser. By comparison, there were only a few departures by this time in the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations.
Trump’s cabinet and cabinet-level positions are not immune to turnover, either. The totals are exacerbated by Trump’s tendency to fill a vacancy with an existing member of his cabinet or White House staff.
Trump administration in March 2018