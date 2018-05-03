As Warren Buffett's Empire Expands, Many Jobs Disappear

If the employees of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and all its subsidiaries were packed into one city, the population would be about the same as Tampa, Florida.

The inhabitants of this fictional town—call it Buffettville, after the company’s longtime leader, Warren Buffett—would be its own economic microcosm. There’d be airplane pilots, train conductors, garment workers, welders, insurance adjusters, chemists and car salesmen, to name just a few professions. Every year, as the conglomerate buys companies in the real world, more factories and offices would pop up in Buffettville, adding to its population.

Shareholders will gather again this weekend for Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, to celebrate Buffett’s unmatched investment record. There will be undeniable signs of growth such as a thriving car insurer and a homebuilder that’s muscling into new markets. But there are also lots of areas that are shrinking.

In fact, the companies that were in Buffettville a decade and a half ago have barely added employees on a net basis in the years since.