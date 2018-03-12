What We Know About the U.K. Gender Pay Gap

Companies have until April 4 to comply with a new government mandate that requires employers with 250 or more staff in the U.K. to reveal the difference between what their female and male employees make.
An expected 9,000 companies are legally required to report the differences between salaries and bonuses paid to male and female employees on a mean and median hourly basis, the proportion of each gender receiving a bonus, and the proportion of men and women in each pay quartile.
The salary data so far show many large gaps, which widen still further when it comes to bonuses. In many cases, pay differences reflect the lack of women in more senior—and thus better paid—roles. In 19 out of 22 industry groups men outnumber women in the highest pay quartile.
Note: Companies with a pay gap greater than 85 percent are not represented on the chart. Companies are represented in the industry breakdown if they have provided an industry in their filings.
Companies that fail to report on time will be in breach of the regulations and risk facing legal action from the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Women are unrepresented in many high growth industries, and make up less than 30 percent of top pay grades across 7 sectors. Below you can find industries arranged from least to most women in top paid positions.