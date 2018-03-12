What We Know About the U.K. Gender Pay Gap

Companies have until April 4 to comply with a new government mandate that requires employers with 250 or more staff in the U.K. to reveal the difference between what their female and male employees make.

What you may have missed so far:

An expected 9,000 companies are legally required to report the differences between salaries and bonuses paid to male and female employees on a mean and median hourly basis, the proportion of each gender receiving a bonus, and the proportion of men and women in each pay quartile.

The salary data so far show many large gaps, which widen still further when it comes to bonuses. In many cases, pay differences reflect the lack of women in more senior—and thus better paid—roles. In 19 out of 22 industry groups men outnumber women in the highest pay quartile.