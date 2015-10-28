Paul Ryan’s Political Career Is Probably Over

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced on Wednesday that he won't seek re-election in November, which will make his tenure as speaker—a mere 3 years and 2 months—one of the shortest in recent history. He'll leave the post a few weeks shy of his 49th birthday, which also will make him the youngest former speaker in 135 years.

If history is any guide, Ryan's retirement from Congress is likely the end of his ambitious run up the political ladder. Eight of the last nine House speakers left government for good shortly after departing the role. The exception is Nancy Pelosi, who still serves as minority leader and could regain the speakership if Democrats take the House.

If Ryan decides he misses being an elected official, there is a glimmer of hope for him—one former speaker, James Polk, went on to become U.S. president.

Paul Ryan was the youngest House speaker since 1869...
Only four speakers started in the House at a younger age
The past five speakers averaged 5 years and 3 months at the position
The earliest speakers typically moved on to other government jobs...
Recently, the role has been a speaker's last federal position
Born Died
State
Party
First Elected Speaker

