Wall Street Is Moving, and It’s Reshaping New York

From the 86th floor of the Empire State Building, historian Ingo Walter can point to Wall Street’s past, present and future—first facing south, then north, now west. More than three centuries after Dutch settlers built the financial center’s namesake barrier, Wall Street is more of a concept than a place. It’s been years since most big-name financial firms were housed in Manhattan’s Financial District. Deutsche Bank AG announced its departure this month. Starting in the 1970s, some migrated to Midtown. Now, many are on the move again, this time to Hudson Yards.

Moving Between Markets Many companies are planning to leave Midtown in favor of Hudson Yards. Moves out Moves in (millions of sq. ft.) Downtown Midtown 2 M 1 0 −1 −2 3.7M Sq. ft. in deals were made in 2014 to move out of Midtown −3 −4 2013 2018 2013 2018 Hudson Yards Midtown South 4 M 3 3.3M Sq. ft. in deals were made in 2015 to move into Hudson Yards 2 1 0 −1 2013 2018 2013 2018 Moves out Moves in (millions of square feet) Downtown Midtown Hudson Yards Midtown South 3.3M Sq. ft. in deals were made in 2015 to move into Hudson Yards 3 M 2 1 0 −1 −2 3.7M Sq. ft. in deals were made in 2014 to move out of Midtown −3 −4 2013 2018 2013 2018 2013 2018 2013 2018 Moves out Moves in (millions of square feet) Downtown Midtown Hudson Yards Midtown South 3 M 3.3M Square feet in deals were made in 2015 to move into Hudson Yards 2 1 0 –1 –2 3.7M Square feet in deals were made in 2014 to move out of Midtown –3 –4 2013 2018 2013 2018 2013 2018 2013 2018

Companies, including KKR & Co., BlackRock Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., have plans to relocate. Many of the corporate transplants are moving out of Midtown, specifically the Plaza District, known for its Central Park views and money-is-no-object offices perched high above luxury stores like Tiffany and Prada. Their new home is built atop and around a rail yard and boasts high-rise towers with views of the Empire State Building to the east.

Midtown Departures Midtown stands out among Manhattan office markets in companies departing for other NYC business districts. Cumulative square feet moving out Midtown 12 m 10 8 6 4 Downtown 2 Midtown South 0 Hudson Yards 2013 2018 Cumulative square feet moving in 12 m 10 8 Hudson Yards 6 Downtown 4 Midtown 2 0 Midtown South 2013 2018 Cumulative square feet moving out Midtown 12 m 10 8 6 4 Downtown 2 Midtown South Hudson Yards 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cumulative square feet moving in 12 m 10 8 Hudson Yards 6 4 Downtown 2 Midtown Midtown South 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cumulative square feet moving out Cumulative square feet moving in Midtown 12 m 10 8 Hudson Yards 6 4 Downtown Downtown 2 Midtown Midtown South Midtown South Hudson Yards 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

The addresses and views may change, but Wall Street as it was envisioned in the 1790s is still alive and well. Back then, the new nation needed money and that’s where it went to get it. Captains of industry made pilgrimages to Wall Street seeking funds to build a steel mill or canal, railroad or shipping line.

“Wall Street” Is No Longer Concentrated Near Wall Street Financial services is the largest industry by percentage to choose to move to Hudson Yards. 7,419,000 total square feet of relocations into Hudson Yards 30.0% Financial Services 22.4% Television, Radio and Entertainment 15.9% Chemicals, Cosmetics and Pharma. 13.4% Legal Services 9.1% Accounting, Auditing and Bookkeeping Services 3.4% Mgmt. Consulting 2.3% Advertising and P.R. 2.0% Insurance 1.6% Computer Tech. 4,101,000 total square feet of relocations into Downtown 36.1% Printing and Publishing 16.8% Advertising and Public Relations 14.2% Computer Technology 13.6% Retail 8.0% Legal Services 6.7% Associations and Nonprofits 4.5% Management Consulting 2,318,000 total square feet of relocations into Midtown 58.3% Financial Services 14.2% Associations and Nonprofits 22.8% Retail 4.7% Legal Services 688,000 total square feet of relocations in Midtown South 79.7% Television, Radio and Entertainment 20.3% Computer Tech. 7,419,000 total square feet of relocations into Hudson Yards 30.0% Financial Services 22.4% Television, Radio and Entertainment 15.9% Chemicals, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals 9.1% Accounting, Auditing and Bookkeeping Services 13.4% Legal Services 3.4% Management Consulting 2.3% Advertising and P.R. 1.6% Comp. Tech. 2.0% Insurance 4,101,000 total square feet of relocations into Downtown 36.1% Printing and Publishing 16.8% Advertising and Public Relations 14.2% Computer Technology 13.6% Retail 8.0% Legal Services 6.7% Associations and Nonprofits 4.5% Management Consulting 79.7% Television, Radio and Entertainment 58.3% Financial Services 14.2% Associations and Nonprofits 22.8% Retail 20.3% Computer Tech. 4.7% Legal Services 2,318,000 total square feet of relocations into Midtown 688,000 total square feet of relocations in Midtown South 7,419,000 total square feet of relocations into Hudson Yards 30.0% Financial Services 22.4% Television, Radio and Entertainment 15.9% Chemicals, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals 9.1% Accounting, Auditing and Bookkeeping Services 13.4% Legal Services 3.4% Management Consulting 2.3% Advertising and Public Relations 1.6% Computer Technology 2.0% Insurance 4,101,000 total square feet of relocations into Downtown 36.1% Printing and Publishing 16.8% Advertising and Public Relations 14.2% Computer Technology 13.6% Retail 8.0% Legal Services 6.7% Associations and Nonprofits 4.5% Management Consulting 79.7% Television, Radio and Entertainment 58.3% Financial Services 14.2% Associations and Nonprofits 22.8% Retail 20.3% Computer Technology 4.7% Legal Services 2,318,000 total square feet of relocations into Midtown 688,000 total square feet of relocations in Midtown South 7,419,000 total square feet of relocations into Hudson Yards 4,101,000 total square feet of relocations into Downtown 30.0% Financial Services 36.1% Printing and Publishing 16.8% Advertising and Public Relations 22.4% Television, Radio and Entertainment 15.9% Chemicals, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals 14.2% Computer Technology 13.6% Retail 8.0% Legal Services 6.7% Associations and Nonprofits 4.5% Management Consulting 79.7% Television, Radio and Entertainment 58.3% Financial Services 9.1% Accounting, Auditing and Bookkeeping Services 13.4% Legal Services 14.2% Associations and Nonprofits 22.8% Retail 3.4% Management Consulting 2.3% Advertising and Public Relations 1.6% Comp. Tech. 20.3% Computer Technology 2.0% Insurance 4.7% Legal Services 688K total sq. ft. of relocations in Midtown South 2,318,000 total square feet of relocations into Midtown

“The closeness helped information flows—it was very efficient,” said Walter, who is the Seymour Milstein chair of finance and corporate governance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. “Even after hours in the bars. Lots of information passed between people.” The New York Stock Exchange was the anchor of the old Wall Street, and for the most part, the banks, brokers, securities law firms and the rest that all made it work remained focused in and around the bourse until the early 1970s. They were tethered by paper. “To the extent that checks and securities were physical, proximity was essential,” said Sandy Warner, who started his career as a trainee at Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. in 1968 and rose to serve as chief executive officer of JPMorgan & Co. from 1995 to 2000. That all began to change after the introduction of the IBM mainframe in the late 1960s and the adoption of a numbering system known as CUSIP to keep track of securities. With trading no longer dependent on swapping paper stocks and checks, the titans of Wall Street were free to move out of downtown. Among the first to go was Morgan Stanley, which moved first to Sixth Avenue and then to Broadway near Times Square around 1995. It’s still there today.

Hudson Yards is an entirely new residential and business district being built over the West Side Rail Yards.

Wall Street’s next big relocation came after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as backup facilities outside the city were expanded, and more firms began moving uptown. Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. had just finished building a new trading floor at 3 World Financial Center, across the street from the Twin Towers, when the collapse of the north tower sent debris crashing into the building. It moved to a Midtown skyscraper, where it remained until its bankruptcy in 2008 triggered the Great Recession. Morgan Stanley’s Dean Witter unit, which was located on the lower floors of the south tower, mostly relocated to Purchase, New York. And institutional brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald LP, which suffered the greatest loss of life of any World Trade Center tenant, ultimately wound up on the lower floors of 499 Park Ave. in Midtown.

All Roads Lead to Hudson Yards Top company relocations between markets Lines sized by office square feet: 100K 500K 1M Moving from ⟶ Amazon BlackRock Multiple office locations Deutsche Bank EY Group M Downtown JPMorgan KKR Markit North America McKinsey Milbank Tweed Nasdaq Point72 Midtown R/GA Media Skadden Arps Time Inc Midtown South Time Warner Tommy Hilfiger Twitter ⟶ Moving to Amazon BlackRock Deutsche Bank EY Downtown Group M JPMorgan KKR Markit North America McKinsey Hudson Yards Milbank Tweed Nasdaq Point72 R/GA Media Skadden Arps Midtown Time Inc Midtown South Time Warner Tommy Hilfiger Twitter Lines sized by office sq. ft. Tap on market or company names for more info Moving from Moving to Amazon BlackRock Multiple office locations Deutsche Bank EY Downtown Group M Downtown JPMorgan KKR Markit North America McKinsey Hudson Yards Milbank Tweed Nasdaq Point72 Midtown R/GA Media Skadden Arps Midtown Time Inc Midtown South Time Warner Midtown South Tommy Hilfiger Twitter Lines sized by office square feet Mouse over market or company names for more info Moving from Moving to Amazon BlackRock Multiple office locations Deutsche Bank EY Downtown Group M Downtown JPMorgan KKR Markit North America McKinsey Hudson Yards Milbank Tweed Nasdaq Point72 Midtown R/GA Media Skadden Arps Midtown Time Inc Midtown South Midtown South Time Warner Tommy Hilfiger Twitter

But Midtown, once able to lure powerhouse financial firms with sprawling office space, has been falling out of favor. Over the past five years, a net 10 million square feet of occupancies has either moved or is planning to move from Midtown, which is the U.S.’s costliest business district, according to real estate brokerage Savills Studley Inc. Over the same period, Hudson Yards has attracted 6.7 million net square feet of leases, while lower Manhattan’s net was 1.2 million square feet.

Concentrating on the West Side Manhattan’s center of business gravity moves south and west. All addresses Old addresses New addresses Old address New address Hudson Yards Financing District Wall St. 1 mile Hudson Yards Financing District Wall Street 1 mile Hudson Yards Financing District Wall Street 1 mile Time Warner KKR Point72 Time Warner McKinsey BlackRock Time Inc. Skadden Arps Twitter Markit North America Point72 Markit North America EY R/GA Media Group M Tommy Hilfiger Nasdaq Milbank Tweed Deutsche Bank Time Warner KKR Point72 Time Warner McKinsey BlackRock Time Inc. Skadden Arps Twitter Markit North America Point72 EY Markit North America R/GA Media Group M Tommy Hilfiger Nasdaq Milbank Tweed Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank Nasdaq Milbank Tweed Tommy Hilfiger BlackRock Point72 EY Skadden Arps KKR Amazon Time Warner JPMorgan Markit North America R/GA Media Twitter Group M McKinsey Time Inc. Deutsche Bank Nasdaq Tommy Hilfiger Milbank Tweed Point72 BlackRock EY Skadden Arps KKR Time Warner Amazon JPMorgan Markit North America R/GA Media Twitter Group M McKinsey Time Inc. Time Warner KKR Deutsche Bank Point72 Time Warner McKinsey BlackRock Time Inc. Skadden Arps Twitter Markit North America Point72 Nasdaq Markit North America EY R/GA Media Milbank Tweed Tommy Hilfiger Group M BlackRock Point72 EY Skadden Arps KKR Amazon Time Warner JPMorgan Tommy Hilfiger Markit North America R/GA Media Twitter Group M McKinsey Nasdaq Milbank Tweed Time Inc. Deutsche Bank Time Warner KKR Deutsche Bank Point72 Time Warner McKinsey BlackRock Time Inc. Skadden Arps Twitter Markit North America Nasdaq Point72 EY Markit North America R/GA Media Tommy Hilfiger Milbank Tweed Group M Point72 BlackRock EY Skadden Arps KKR Time Warner Amazon JPMorgan Markit North America Tommy Hilfiger R/GA Media Twitter Group M McKinsey Nasdaq Milbank Tweed Time Inc. Deutsche Bank