Can You Build a Nation With 100% Gender Equality?

We’ll find out. Click your way through the flowchart, selecting your policy preferences on everything from women's rights to own property to gender identity protection, then see which countries have adopted your preferred approach—plus how they scored on the World Economic Forum's 2017 scale of women’s* economic participation and opportunity. Spoiler alert: No country has scored 100 percent. There’s no such thing as perfect equality—yet.
*There aren’t enough laws or enough data to assess race, sexuality, etc.