How China Is Buying Its Way Into Europe

For more than a decade, Chinese political and corporate leaders have been scouring the globe with seemingly bottomless wallets in hand. From Asia to Africa, the U.S. and Latin America, the results are hard to ignore as China has asserted itself as an emerging world power. Less well known is China’s diffuse but expanding footprint in Europe.

Bloomberg has crunched the numbers to compile the most comprehensive audit to date of China’s presence in Europe. It shows that China has bought or invested in assets amounting to at least $318 billion over the past 10 years. The continent saw roughly 45 percent more China-related activity than the U.S. during this period, in dollar terms, according to available data.

The volume and nature of some of these investments, from critical infrastructure in eastern and southern Europe to high-tech companies in the west, have raised a red flag at the European Union level. Leaders that include German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are pressing for a common strategy to handle China’s relentless advance into Europe, with some opposition from the EU’s periphery.

Where China Is Investing 👆 Many of the EU countries in favor of establishing a screening process for foreign deals already have a high number of Chinese investments themselves. 100+ deals, 20 0 8 - 2 0 18 8 0 60 40 20 0 Cyprus France Portugal Spain Italy Ireland U.K. Belgium Netherlands Germany Denmark Switzerland Norway Sweden Finland Estonia Latvia Lithuania Belarus Poland Hungary Romania Bulgaria Greece Albania Austria Croatia Iceland Czech Rep. Cyprus France Portugal Spain Italy Ireland U.K. Belgium Netherlands Germany Denmark Switzerland Norway Sweden Finland Estonia Latvia Lithuania Belarus Poland Hungary Romania Bulgaria Greece Albania Austria Croatia Iceland Czech Rep. Note: Seven deals are assigned to multiple European countries and are therefore double counted.

We analyzed data for 678 completed or pending deals in 30 countries since 2008 for which financial terms were released, and found that Chinese state-backed and private companies have been involved in deals worth at least $255 billion across the European continent. Approximately 360 companies have been taken over, from Italian tire maker Pirelli & C. SpA to Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings Ltd., while Chinese entities also partially or wholly own at least four airports, six seaports, wind farms in at least nine countries and 13 professional soccer teams.

Importantly, the available figures underestimate the true size and scope of China’s ambitions in Europe. They notably exclude 355 mergers, investments and joint ventures—the primary types of deals examined here—for which terms were not disclosed. Bloomberg estimates or reporting on a dozen of the higher-profile deals among this group suggest an additional total value of $13.3 billion. Also not included: greenfield developments or stock-market operations totaling at least $40 billion, as compiled by researchers at the American Enterprise Institute and the European Council on Foreign Relations, plus a $9 billion stake in Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler AG by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. chairman Li Shufu reported by Bloomberg.