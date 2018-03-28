Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.

Portrait of Brexit Britain: A Divided Nation Makes a Journey Into the Unknown March 28, 2018

A year before Britain is supposed to formally break away from its nearest neighbors in continental Europe, divisions have only hardened over going it alone. The decision to leave the European Union has dominated the national conversation since a referendum in June 2016. Differences spanning generations, backgrounds, economics and geography have become more entrenched. Bloomberg reporters visited nine locations to talk Brexit, interviewing 133 people in late February for this chronicle of the country’s transition. The share of people with a higher education refers to a level 4 qualification or above as defined in the Office for National Statistics’ NOMIS database. Some people wished Brexit would happen faster. Some didn’t want it, but will get on with it anyway. Others were waiting for a chance to stop it from happening at all. And there were those who said Britain is being upended—for better or for worse—by a decision they shouldn’t have had to make. Two things united all of them before the formal departure date of March 29, 2019: a sense of frustration and that the repercussions will be felt in society long after the split. Seven of the places were selected because they most reflected the national divide: In the referendum, 52 percent of people voted to leave the EU and 48 percent to remain. To balance it, reporters also visited a town where voters overwhelmingly backed Brexit and one that ranks as the country’s most pro-European city. How they would vote today Voters who stand by their decision Voters who have changed their mind Their Brexit vote in 2016 2016 Today REMAIN REMAIN LEAVE LEAVE Five “leave” voters would now have voted to “remain” Only one “remain” voter decided to switch to “leave” DON’T KNOW/ WOULDN’T VOTE DIDN’T VOTE People who didn't vote would most likely vote remain today Their Brexit vote in 2016 How they would vote today Voters who stand by their decision Voters who have changed their mind 2016 Today REMAIN REMAIN LEAVE LEAVE DON’T KNOW /WOULDN’T VOTE Five “leave” voters would now have voted to “remain” Only one “remain” voter decided to switch to “leave” DIDN’T VOTE People who didn't vote would most likely vote remain today Their Brexit vote in 2016 How they would vote today Voters who stand by their decision Voters who have changed their mind 2016 Today REMAIN REMAIN LEAVE LEAVE Five “leave” voters would now have voted to “remain” Only one “remain” voter decided to switch to “leave” DON’T KNOW /WOULDN’T VOTE DIDN’T VOTE People who didn't vote would most likely vote remain today Their Brexit vote in 2016 How they would vote today Voters who stand by their decision Voters who have changed their mind LEAVE DIDN’T VOTE REMAIN NOW: LEAVE NOW: REMAIN NOW: REMAIN NOW: DON’T KNOW NOW: DON’T KNOW NOW: LEAVE Their Brexit vote in 2016 How they would vote today Voters who have changed their mind Voters who stand by their decision REMAIN LEAVE DIDN’T VOTE Asked whether they’d like a second referendum before Britain sets off on its solitary journey, just below half of the people Bloomberg interviewed said yes. The biggest worries for people on both sides of the argument? The size of the divorce bill, getting a fair deal from the EU and the prospect of rising food prices and living costs. While the vast majority was sticking firm to how they voted, 10 people who chose to leave the EU now either wanted to stay or weren’t sure. Three people who didn’t vote would now back Brexit. Just one EU supporter would switch to leave.

Let’s get on with it “I knew it wasn’t going to happen overnight, but it seems like it’s taking a long time.” Angela Dunstan Angela Dunstan, 52, who manages a store selling and repairing appliances in the northwest university city of Lancaster, couldn’t understand why it’s taking so long to get going. She voted to leave the EU and would do so again to rein in immigration and stop having to kowtow to European laws. The talks seemed to be in “limboland,” she said. After getting an agreement on a transition to keep EU laws in place until 2020, British Prime Minister Theresa May now needs to finalize the terms of the U.K.’s exit and work out what the future relationship with the bloc should look like. There are still big differences on how close trading ties can be after Brexit. Both sides want to wrap up a deal by the end of the year. Theresa Caulfield, of Knowsley For Theresa Caulfield, 65, a warehouse assistant in the Liverpool suburb of Knowsley who voted for Brexit, any reluctance is because the country fears change. “People are frightened of change: it’s like a child going to big school for the first time. But you adapt to the change if you want to, and it will get better.” Like almost three-quarters of voters in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, Shona Battersby, 29, wanted to keep things the way they were. But like Dunstan in Lancaster, the trainee clinical psychologist now just wants to get on with it so the country can move on and, hopefully, unite. It doesn’t stop her from worrying that funding will dry up for science projects currently sponsored by the EU and that foreign workers the country needs will jump ship or stay away. The rewards outweigh any risks to Roger Priest. The 77-year-old retired teacher in Taunton in southwest England sat in the 12th century grand hall of the town’s castle, surrounded by British military memorabilia. He wanted to get out of the EU before other countries abandon the bloc. “It’s inevitable that it will self-implode,” he said. The Bottom Line: Regardless whether they thought Brexit was a good or bad idea to begin with, 66 of the people said the U.K. now has an obligation to leave the EU. That’s eight more than those calling for a second referendum. How people who said the U.K. must now leave the EU voted in 2016 15 / 60 Remain 44 / 51 Leave 6 / 21 Didn’t vote 15 / 60 Remain 44 / 51 Leave 6 / 21 Didn’t vote 15 / 60 Remain 44 / 51 Leave 6 / 21 Didn’t vote Graphic shows data for 132 of 133 respondents who revealed how or if they voted in 2016

Let’s avoid it “A decision as nuanced as leaving the European Union should never have been left to the general public to make.” Joseph Nixon Over centuries, Britain pioneered industry and globalization and defined the modern world with an empire that once encompassed a quarter of the globe. Now the country is coming full circle, setting out on its own outside an organization it first shunned, then joined, but never really embraced wholeheartedly during more than four decades of membership. The relationship with the EU isn’t something that should ever have been put to the people, said Joseph Nixon, 29, business development manager for a software company in Lancaster. Now there should be another vote to try to reverse it. “The decision to hold the referendum backfired, and now we’re in a position where there’s no real leadership and no real decisions are being taken,” he said in the city’s market square. “It’s the blind leading the blind.” For builder Martin Pammant, 57, it’s all he’s ever known, he said. Indeed, about half the country’s present population was born after Britain joined in 1973, and many of the older half barely remember what it was like before. Working on a beach hut at the harbor in Whitstable, near Canterbury, southeast of London, he said the situation the nation now finds itself in is best put succinctly: “Brexit is stumbling” and needs to be stopped. Richard Bothamley, of Edinburgh Richard Bothamley, 63, a taxi driver in Scotland’s pro-EU capital, noted the generational divide among his passengers, with more elderly people wanting to leave. “I prefer being part of Europe and think it’s far better for the younger generation in terms of mobility,” he said. As the intricacies and complications of unwinding such a long economic and political relationship have become apparent, it’s put off some who voted to leave. In the staunchly Brexit-backing area near King’s Lynn in the east of England, shop assistant Leonie Bates has changed her mind. “I voted out, mainly because I wanted to see some changes, but I suppose they haven’t all been entirely positive,” the 20-year-old said. And if Leonie voted to leave and regrets it, Katherine Leonard in the Welsh city of Swansea laments not voting at all. Asked which way she’d vote if there were another referendum, the 25-year-old insurance-claims handler emphatically said she would vote—and vote to stay. “Yes, 110 percent, because I don’t want Brexit,” she said. The Bottom Line: While most remain voters are steadfastly opposed to Brexit, even some leave voters are beginning to worry about how uncertain—and expensive—it might be. How people who said they wanted a second referendum voted in 2016 41 / 60 Remain 7 / 51 Leave 10 / 21 Didn’t vote 41 / 60 Remain 7 / 51 Leave 10 / 21 Didn’t vote 41 / 60 Remain 7 / 51 Leave 10 / 21 Didn’t vote Graphic shows data for 132 of 133 respondents who revealed how or if they voted in 2016

We’re paying too much for it “We have lots of overseas people working with us, starting from domestics all the way to management. What's going to happen if they decide to go and there's a shortage?” Rajna Ahmed Politicians in the House of Commons are squabbling about the final cost to the nation of leaving the EU. Outside London, people are more concerned about the cost to households and small businesses and what it means for public services. Nurse Rajna Ahmed,41, wonders if there’ll be too few qualified people to staff the National Health Service in the future. It’s also worrying Kyle Hassall, 31, owner of the Boathouse tapas bar overlooking the River Severn near Malvern in the Midlands. “As soon as we voted, the price of all our Italian and Spanish supplies shot up straight away,” he said. “Now we buy British salami because the Italian kind is too expensive. All of our wines have gone up, and there’s nothing we can do about that because British wine is too expensive anyway; we’ve also gone to British cheese suppliers.” It’s not just in catering that prices are rising and profits are falling. In Knowsley, a suburb of Liverpool, 55-year-old Don Fenwick, director of WoodBuzz Ltd, stood amid saws and planks of wood being prepared to outfit shops. He said supplies from continental Europe have increased in cost by 20 percent to 30 percent. “As a result, that’s directly being passed onto customers, and customers are unhappy. Sometimes they don’t accept it. Our margins have dropped incredibly, and it’s a struggle,” he said. The Bottom Line: Small businesses are passing on price increases while roughly half the people interviewed were worried about the state of the economy. How people felt about the economy Very optimistic Neutral Optimistic Very worried N/A Worried Remain Leave Didn’t vote Very worried N/A Very optimistic Neutral Worried Optimistic Remain Leave Didn’t vote Very worried N/A Very optimistic Neutral Worried Optimistic Remain Leave Didn’t vote

We’re being deceived by it “It’s a load of lies, isn’t it really? I believe they’re stretching the truth, the remainers.” Eric Black Around the country, voters voiced frustration about the Brexit process, about the “facts” they were fed in the 2016 referendum campaign and how the negotiations are being handled. Some blamed May, while others such as retiree Roy Bryant, 68, were keener to accuse EU negotiators of duplicity. “They are just money-grabbing gits and they bully us,” said Bryant, who lives in the town of Milton Keynes, north of London and voted to leave the EU. Eric Black, 75, director of Carpets Direct Knowsley Ltd. near Liverpool, agreed. He called Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, “enemy number one.” He blames pro-Europeans for spreading disinformation. Confusion was widespread. For 34-year-old metals engineering machinist David John in Swansea, the concern is “actual solid information.” “We literally don't know what’s going on at the moment,” said John, who voted to remain in the bloc. “You get a lot of information fed to you. But it’s not necessarily the truth.” The Bottom Line: One of the few things both sides can agree on is there was misinformation and scaremongering in the Brexit debate.

And we’re still divided by it “I'm sick to death of Europe and these ridiculous directives. They're often thought up by people who don't know anything about working on a farm.” Tim Venn Despite appeals for unity following such a bitter campaign, wounds were nowhere near healing. Britain remains a nation divided by age and political opinions. For some, the battles rage at home. Taunton dairy farmer Tim Venn’s family was split down the middle. As a leave voter, the 60-year-old only managed to convince his two sons to back his viewpoint. His wife and two daughters want to stay in the EU. In Milton Keynes, Aliyah Alowooja, 22, a real estate agent, was angry at the older generation. “After the vote, I did speak with my grandma, and she voted to leave,” she said. “As I was talking to her, I made the points about business and property and that was something she hadn’t thought about. It was selfish; they weren’t thinking about the younger generation.” Back down in Canterbury, Shara Jones, a 21-year-old business student, voted to leave the EU and now wasn’t so sure how she would vote given how it’s all turned out. “I was expecting it to be much brighter,” she said. “Not as sad.” The Bottom Line: One year from Brexit, the nation has far to go to heal deep wounds.