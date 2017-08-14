SpaceX is about to launch its 40th Falcon 9 mission and 11th rocket this year. The rapid cadence of late is worlds ahead of where the company was seven years ago, when billionaire founder Elon Musk began firing off Falcon 9s at a pace of just two a year. As launches become more routine, SpaceX is gearing up for its next major hurdle: the maiden flight of its Falcon Heavy rocket, now scheduled for November. Bloomberg has been tracking the milestones—and occasional mishaps—along the way to SpaceX’s ultimate goal: sending humans to Mars.
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, by type
Test flight
Intl. Space Station resupply
Satellite deployment
Classified military
Mission failure
Attempted booster recovery
Failed
Succeeded
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Note: Excludes early SpaceX Falcon 1
missions conducted from 2006 to 2009.
Elon Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. in 2002 to “revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets.” Eight years later, SpaceX introduced the , a two-stage rocket designed for reusability. The rocket can carry commercial payloads as well as the SpaceX-made , a recyclable spacecraft that has been ferrying supplies to the since 2012.
SpaceX began launching in 2013—to both , the first 100 to 1,200 miles of space, and , about 22,000 miles above the earth. The company has since sent a satellite into and hit key milestones toward its goal of reducing launch costs by reusing capsules and rockets. Early at sea ended in . Subsequent recovery missions, however, have been successful, both at and on .
This year alone, SpaceX has successfully relaunched a , sent a back to the space station, deployed a for the U.S. military and now is preparing for the next major step—test flying its new rocket, dubbed the .
Below, see every Falcon 9 launch to date and other major achievements along the way.
Sources: SpaceX, NASA, data compiled by Bloomberg.