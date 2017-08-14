SpaceX is about to launch its 40th Falcon 9 mission and 11th rocket this year. The rapid cadence of late is worlds ahead of where the company was seven years ago, when billionaire founder Elon Musk began firing off Falcon 9s at a pace of just two a year. As launches become more routine, SpaceX is gearing up for its next major hurdle: the maiden flight of its Falcon Heavy rocket, now scheduled for November. Bloomberg has been tracking the milestones—and occasional mishaps—along the way to SpaceX’s ultimate goal: sending humans to Mars.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, by type Test flight Intl. Space Station resupply Satellite deployment Classified military Mission failure Attempted booster recovery Failed Succeeded 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Note: Excludes early SpaceX Falcon 1 missions conducted from 2006 to 2009.

Elon Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. in 2002 to “revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets.” Eight years later, SpaceX introduced the Falcon 9 , a two-stage rocket designed for reusability. The rocket can carry commercial payloads as well as the SpaceX-made Dragon capsule , a recyclable spacecraft that has been ferrying supplies to the International Space Station since 2012. SpaceX began launching commercial satellites in 2013—to both low-earth orbit , the first 100 to 1,200 miles of space, and geostationary transfer orbit , about 22,000 miles above the earth. The company has since sent a satellite into deep space and hit key milestones toward its goal of reducing launch costs by reusing capsules and rockets. Early attempts to recover boosters at sea ended in explosions . Subsequent recovery missions, however, have been successful, both at sea and on land . This year alone, SpaceX has successfully relaunched a recycled Falcon 9 , sent a used Dragon capsule back to the space station, deployed a confidential payload for the U.S. military and now is preparing for the next major step—test flying its new rocket, dubbed the Falcon Heavy . Below, see every Falcon 9 launch to date and other major achievements along the way.