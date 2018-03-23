OPEC Oil Cuts Deepen. Kazakhstan’s Ramping Up

OPEC is proving that it’s serious about eliminating world’s crude glut. For the fourth month in a row, OPEC in February bested its previous compliance with pledged oil cuts. Non-OPEC suppliers led by Russia improved slightly, but some nations including Kazakhstan boosted production.

How Each Nation Fared

OPEC compliance improved again in February
Percentage of cutback target reached
OPEC nations
 
Algeria
Angola
Ecuador
Eq. Guinea
Gabon
Iraq
Kuwait
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Venezuela
Total
Non-OPEC nations
 
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Brunei
Eq. Guinea
Kazakhstan
Malaysia
Mexico
Oman
Russia
South Sudan
Sudan
Total
Sources: Bloomberg calculates OPEC compliance from the producer group’s secondary source data; preliminary International Energy Agency data for crude production are used for non-OPEC calculations. Includes revised estimates.

Note: In the absence of any OPEC announcement stating the starting level for Equatorial Guinea’s production cuts, Bloomberg uses the IEA’s estimate of October 2016 crude production of 140,000 barrels a day from June onwards.

Note: Nigeria and Libya agreed to limit their combined output to 2.8 million barrels a day as of Jan. 1.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies started output cuts in January 2017 and plan to continue them through the end of this year. The two groups briefly overlapped in terms of full compliance in October. Since then, OPEC has continued to curb production; the non-OPEC group has faltered.

OPEC Shines, Allies Stumble

Sources: OPEC secondary source estimates; Bloomberg, IEA preliminary estimates for non-OPEC nations. Includes revised data. Targets are based on when the deal was struck in late 2016. *Moves Equatorial Guinea’s output cuts to OPEC in line with the nation’s membership in the producer group. OPEC hasn’t officially said how it’s accounting for Equatorial Guinea.

Note: Targets and monthly production figures are in thousands of barrels a day

Twenty-one nations are cutting supply in attempt to curb output by almost 1.8 million barrels a day, in most cases from October 2016 levels. Separately, OPEC members Libya and Nigeria agreed to limit production to a combined 2.8 million barrels a day from January. They’ve met their commitment so far.

February Crude Oil Production

Venezuela’s crude-output cutback in February was second only to Saudi Arabia’s in barrel terms. However, the South American nation’s oil production has tumbled unintentionally amid a broader economic crisis. In the non-OPEC group, Kazakhstan’s output jumped as the country ramps up its Kashagan oil field.

Price and Production

Market rebalancing is muted as U.S. production soars
Brent crude oil price as of
Total OPEC production (thousands of barrels a day)
Sources: Bloomberg, ICE Futures Europe

While OPEC and most of its allies curb output, the U.S. is pumping more oil than ever. For the first time, OPEC this month forecast that new oil supplies from rivals will exceed demand growth this year. Prices have recovered somewhat from their February drop but remain below the three-year high set in January.

Note: IEA data is for crude production only

