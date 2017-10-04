☣️ It was a male passenger standing up by her seat and he vomited on her clothes. Customer is requesting for NJT to refund or compensate her fare, because obviously she couldn’t go to work like that.

👏 Stuck on train two hours!!! Still stuck!!!!

🌋 Sir My husband has a weird desire to have a handjob in a public bus after he did it with me quietly in a bus in Hungary. Is it allowed in your buses? Do you have CCTV cameras installed? He is impotent but deserves pity.

🔧 Why does NJ Transit keep canceling the local train before the express??? This is not a rare incident but happens much too often. Fix the damn train and stop inconveniencing the express passengers. If NJ Transit was a for profit corporation Most of your employees would be fired. Lastly the lame announcement “we apologize for the inconvenience” is BS. FIX THE DAMN PROBLEMS OR START GIVING YOUR PASSENGERS REFUNDS.

💩 NJ Transit needs to realize that time is measurable, the trains are late every day if they come at all and STOP telling people—“Sorry for the inconvenience.” An inconvenience may be twice a month. When it’s every day it’s bad service.

💰 This month has been HELL commuting. Your service is the worst in the country. I’m worried my home value will drop when the tunnel fails. Penn Station is a disgrace to civilization. Refund my April monthly $210. Thanks.

👃 I usually do not complain about bus drivers, but are they allowed to burn incense on the bus?

😠 We had to run almost the length of the train to find a spot to get on the train with our luggage. All the cars before were filled to the brink, and people spilling out the doors!!!

🏃 Some people like being on time for work.

👏 Why is the rail road incapable of keeping to any kind of published schedule?

🍑 Please send me confirmation when this employee has been informed that being an ass is against NJ Transit policy.

☂️ There is a leak in the canopy roof of the platform serving tracks 1 and 2 and location 1-B at the Trenton Transit Center. This has been going on for years. Winter, spring, summer.

🚗 You are the bane of my existence. I think you might as well shut down service since you are of ZERO use and we are all better off commuting via hitch hiking. I would rather risk my life walking along the highway than waste a minute of my life waiting for one of your trains.

😨 He stated his fiance’s son boarded the bus at Clifton Avenue and Park Avenue in Newark with a small lizard on his shoulder, paid his fare. He stated the bus driver nastily started asking him for some id to carry the lizard and the next thing the bus driver is kicking him off the bus.

🚶 I was waving my arm and looked right at the driver. He slowed and then kept going. I started walking home. Waited at Sunnyside Road stop #24687 for the 12:55 a.m., which had the 139 sign on. Stood in shoulder and waved my arm. Bus kept going. Took me nearly two hours to walk home.

🚑 For weeks two stairs leading from the lot to the platform have been crumbling. While there is tape & cones marking the area, no repair has been made. This concerning & unsafe as these are the first two steps leading up to the platform & the second step is on the verge of collapsing.

🚏 NJTRANSIT Can you remind your bus drivers that they need 2 STOP @ a bus stop. That’s why it’s not called a “Bus Drive By U Fast Spot.”

😠 The driver didn’t stop to pick me up and showed me his middle finger while passing as I was standing at a marked bus stop.

😷 Ms. ■■■■ states that a male passenger boarded the Bus, and he had a very bad odor. The male Driver allegedly was making loud rude comments, saying “Ooh, Aah etc.”, and he got off the Bus. The Driver stayed off the Bus about 30 seconds to one minute, and he was talking and laughing with a couple of men. She said that she was sure it was about the passenger and the Driver put a surgical mask over his face.

😇 I was behind a NJ Transit bus. It was taking a little bit longer than usual. I then saw the bus driver holding the hand of an elderly woman and helping her to cross the street, making sure that she made it to the pathway to the nursing home safely.

😢 No one expects on time trains anymore so the least you could do is accurately let us know when and where are trains are going to be so that we can get on with our lives.

😢 Do you know how hard it is to stand on a bus going at least 65 to 70 miles an hour. I paid $27.50 for my son and I to ride a NJ Transit bus and we had to stand for 50 minutes. We both had cramps in our legs.

📍 The customer states that on Saturday the bus was lost for about 30 minutes near the Lincoln Tunnel. This bus operator circled the area near the Lincoln tunnel while using the passengers navigation to find the Lincoln tunnel.