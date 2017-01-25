Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.

The End of Terrible Wi-Fi Is Near Ian King January 25, 2017 By Ian King

Everybody hates Wi-Fi. The boxes are ugly, and it never seems to work when you need it. But just when you thought wireless internet was unfixable, the most boring and hated appliance in your house may be on the verge of actually, um, working. Many of today’s devices are overcoming the design and technological flaws that marred the industry throughout its existence. The latest gadgets boast more effective antennas and do a better job cutting through radio interference. Some just look nicer than the hideous routers of yesteryear, with their thicket of wires, blinking lights and plastic parts akimbo. A review of four newly released devices that employ the latest home-wireless technologies showed impressive results. In Bloomberg’s tests, the wireless routers were dramatically more reliable than their predecessors and attractive enough to earn a place on the mantle. Looks matter more than you might think. Most people tuck routers under a desk or behind a cabinet to hide their unsightly fixtures. This would be OK, if not for the laws of physics. Every wall, desk or dresser that stands between the router and whatever gadget is trying to connect to it degrades the signal. Ideal placement is in the middle of a room, with no obstructions to allow wireless signals to move freely.

Electronics makers hope that if they design a prettier piece of equipment, people won’t be so ashamed of making it a centerpiece in their living rooms. The new design philosophy is an important element of what the industry calls “whole-home Wi-Fi,” a buzzword describing today’s more efficient network architecture. Orbi “Networking design prior to whole-home Wi-Fi was about aggressiveness: big, gnarly antennas to deliberately make the router seem more powerful,” said Justin Doucette, a senior director at router maker Belkin International Inc.’s Linksys. “What resulted was what I call the wife factor: The wife comes home and sees this big, black, gnarly thing on the cabinet in the living room and says, ‘There’s no way in hell.’” AmpliFi Designs for the latest generation of routers seem to be taken from the pages of a Sharper Image catalog. Netgear Inc.’s Orbi looks like an air purifier. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s AmpliFi resembles the sort of ultramodern digital clock you’d find in a boutique hotel. And Linksys’s Velop is like a rectangular Amazon Echo.

Fixing Wi-Fi has taken on increased urgency as the industry pushes for a world where everything from fridges to light bulbs are connected to the internet. Ericsson AB, a Swedish network equipment maker, estimates there will be about 29 billion connected devices worldwide by 2022, up from 16 billion last year. Almost all of that growth will come from things that aren’t phones or computers.