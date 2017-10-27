Jeff Bezos’s Path to Becoming the Richest Person on Earth

Jeff Bezos’s stake in Amazon.com Inc. has soared nearly 500 times since the online retailer’s public debut two decades ago and hit $88 billion Friday. The rise catapulted him past Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates as the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Over the years, Seattle-based Amazon has expanded its product offerings and global footprint, introducing the Kindle book reader, adding cloud computing services, producing original television and film programming, selling home voice recognition product Echo and the August acquisition of Whole Foods. His stake in Amazon has increased 70 percent in the past two years.

Race to the Top
Value of public holdings in billions of dollars since Amazon’s 1997 IPO

1997

Amazon IPO values business at more than $400M

1998

Expands into CDs and DVDs. Shocking $400 Amazon price target launches CIBC analyst Henry Blodget to fame.

1999

Expands into toys and electronics.

Bezos named Time Magazine “Person of the Year”.

2000

Amazon Marketplace introduced

2002

Amazon’s Web Services businesses start

2003

Search Inside the Book makes its debut

2004

Amazon opens jewelry store

2005

Launch of Amazon Prime

2006

Amazon Fresh makes its debut

2007

First Amazon Kindle sold. Amazon.com market value approaches $40 billion

2010

Amazon Studios begins move into original content

2013

Drone Strategy announced as Prime Air

Debut of Amazon Echo

2015

Bezos’s stake was valued at $178 million at Amazon’s 1997 initial public offering and hit $88 billion Friday. His net worth increased by 419 percent since he joined the Bloomberg index in April 2012. At the time, Bezos was ranked No. 35 with $18 billion. His fortune doubled in 2015 and has increased by $35 billion since then.

Sources: Data compiled by Bloomberg


Methodology: The public holdings chart tracks the equity held by Bezos, Ortega, Buffett and Zuckerberg in the companies they founded. The Gates line tracks the historical performance of his stake in Microsoft and an estimated value of the listed assets he owns through Cascade Investments. The net worth chart uses Bloomberg Billionaires Index data to track the net worth changes for the five richest people in the world today starting from the debut of the index on March 5, 2012.