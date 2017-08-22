Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.

What’s New in the iPhone 8

Mark Gurman August 22, 2017 By Mark Gurman

In June, Apple Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told Bloomberg: “We don’t feel an impatience to be first. It’s just not how we’re wired. Our thing is to be the best and to give the user something that really makes a difference in their lives.” He was talking about the unveiling of the HomePod, Apple’s late entrance to the smart speaker market pioneered by Amazon. But Cook could just as well have been talking about the next iPhone. Due out this fall, the new smartphone arrives with lofty expectations. After all, this is the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone, a gadget that upended the industry and created an ecosystem of apps and accessories. However, the new iPhone won’t be a case-study of innovation, more a matter of perfecting features that are already out there in rival devices. Time and again, Apple has followed this “best, not first” philosophy, seizing on technologies and features bungled by rivals and implementing them well enough to spur widespread adoption. Proof of concept? More than 1.2 billion iPhones sold in the last decade. Of course, plenty of other companies have employed the follow-and-perfect model. To cite one recent example, Facebook has debuted several photo features invented by social-media upstart Snap. But arguably no one does this better than Apple. The next iPhone will seamlessly mesh screen and charging technologies invented by others with such Apple innovations as a 3-D face scanner that unlocks the phone in a few hundred milliseconds. Apple declined to comment.

As previously reported by Bloomberg, Apple plans to release three new phones: successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as a new, revamped model that sits at the high-end. All will have the usual upgrades like faster processors, but the revamped model is where Apple will flex its best, not first, muscles, as well as some features that haven’t been tried before. The two most noticeable involve the screen. The display will use a technology called OLED, which makes for better color reproduction and deeper blacks and whites. The screen will also take up nearly the entire front of the phone, save for thinner bezels and a notch at the top of the front to fit in the camera and new sensors. OLED screens have been the core of Samsung’s devices for the past few years, while the nearly all-screen front with no home button design was popularized by Samsung’s S8 and also appears in the Essential Phone Android co-founder Andy Rubin debuted last week.

App Store ● Apple July 2008 ● Android Oct. 2008 ● BlackBerry April 2009 ● Palm June 2009 OLED screen ● Samsung (i7110) Feb. 2009 ● HTC Feb. 2010 ● Samsung (Galaxy) Nov. 2011 ● 2017 iPhone Sept. 2017 After Samsung, HTC and others led on AMOLED displays, Apple finally adds the high contrast screens to iPhone Inductive charging ● Palm June 2009 ● LG Sept. 2013 ● Google/Nexus Oct. 2013 ● Samsung April 2015 ● 2017 iPhone Sept. 2017 Super-sharp “retina” screens ● iPhone 4 June 2010 ● LG Oct. 2011 ● HTC April 2012 ● Samsung May 2012 LTE (faster internet speeds) ● HTC Mar. 2011 ● Motorola Sept. 2011 ● Samsung, LG Oct. 2011 ● iPhone 5 Sept. 2012 Fingerprint scanner ● Motorola April 2011 ● iPhone 5S Sept. 2013 ● Samsung April 2014 Mobile payments ● Google (Wallet) May 2011 ● iPhone 6 Sept. 2014 ● Google (Android Pay) March 2015 ● Samsung Aug. 2015 AI assistant ● iPhone 4S Oct. 2011 ● Microsoft April 2014 ● Google May 2016 ● Amazon July 2017 Water resistant ● Sony Jan. 2013 ● Samsung June 2013 ● iPhone 7 Sept. 2016 64-bit (high-speed) processor ● iPhone 5S Sept. 2013 ● HTC Aug. 2014 ● Samsung April 2015 Earlier dual-lens cameras focused on taking 3D photos—later efforts were to aid better photography Dual-lens camera ● HTC April 2014 ● LG Feb. 2016 ● Huawei April 2016 ● iPhone 7 Sept. 2016 Later efforts are for capturing depth information and adding bokeh in photos Pressure- sensitive screen ● Apple Watch April 2015 ● iPhone 6S Sept. 2015 ● Huawei Oct. 2015 No headphone jack ● LeEco April 2016 ● iPhone 7 Sept. 2016 HTC, Essential Phone, several others followed shortly after Slim bezels & all-screen front ● LG Feb. 2017 ● Samsung April 2017 ● Essential Phone Aug. 2017 ● 2017 iPhone Sept. 2017 3D sensor ● 2017 iPhone Sept. 2017 The added front-facing sensors will be for unlocking the phone with facial recognition