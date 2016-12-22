The Year in Money
Record market highs, interest rate hikes, an M&A boom and hardship for the British pound were just some of the defining moments for investors in 2016.
Stocks
With Trump fueling the market, the Dow broke its own record 43 times and set an intraday high 34 times
Canada’s Teck Resources was the best performer among stocks with market caps of more than $10 billion
M&A
China’s spending on acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe in 2016 was more than in the three previous years combined
Time Warner, whose 2000 merger with America Online was the biggest M&A deal of all time, is being targeted by AT&T in what could be the fifth-biggest deal
Note: America Online and Time Warner was a merger of equals