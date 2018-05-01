The World's Risky Merger Splurge

From cracks in a McDonald's growth streak to tricky telecom mergers, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

From cracks in a McDonald's growth streak to tricky telecom mergers, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Big Spender A spate of recent deals has helped set a record M&A pace in 2018, but regulatory risks remain. Source: Bloomberg

Want a Side of Fries With That? McDonald's has put together an impressive streak of same-store sales growth. But it may not be able to keep it up for too much longer. Source: Bloomberg

Wait and See There are some major roadblocks in the way of T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint, and Sprint's bondholders know it. Source: Bloomberg

Take a Load Off Without Sprint and its Japanese mobile business, what exactly is SoftBank? Source: SoftBank annual report

And don't miss Stephen Gandel on old-school behavior from new-school lenders: "... as the peer-to-peer lending business matures, it appears increasingly to be adopting the bad habits of the industry it said it was going to improve on. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission accused LendingClub, the largest of the peer-to-peer lenders, of misleading consumers with hidden fees and continuing to charge borrowers even after they had paid off their loans. Shares of the online lender fell to nearly $2.50, its all-time low. LendingClub denies the accusations. LendUp, too, has paid fines and refunds for illegal fees and in general treating some of its customers poorly."

