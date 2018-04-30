Requiem For the Equity Risk Premium

From flying-airplane production to China's cracked financial door, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

From flying-airplane production to China's cracked financial door, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Vanishing Premium "Interest rates won’t stay on the ground forever. With the 10-year Treasury yield on the move, either stock prices will have to decline or investors will have to get used to an ever-shrinking premium." Sources: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve, author's calculations

Better Barrels Chevron has a serious advantage over Exxon in the shale business, and it's paying off. Sources: Bloomberg, the companies

No Contest Boeing actually makes airplanes, while Airbus can't seem to get them out of the hangar. That creates a modest disparity in their financial results. Source: Bloomberg

National Team Opening China's financial industry to outsiders is a good idea, but still has a very long way to go. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Elaine He and James Boxell on Rupert Murdoch's endangered tabloid crown: "... the 127 million pound ($177 million) acquisition by Trinity Mirror Plc (owner of the Mirror newspaper) of Northern & Shell's publishing assets (including the Express) is a strange one at first glance. Certainly odd enough to give the British government pause for thought. Culture minister Matt Hancock said this week that he has a mind to refer the deal to the media regulator because of worries about 'sufficient plurality of views in newspapers,' as this would be the second-biggest national newspaper publisher by circulation. In fact, as our chart below shows, he’s underplaying it. The new group will be the biggest in terms of overall readership."

A Programming Note: On Thursday, May 3, Bloomberg View and Gadfly will merge into a new site called Bloomberg Opinion. When that happens, Fly Charts will become part of a new newsletter called Bloomberg Opinion Today, an afternoon synopsis -- with charts! -- of our most vital opinion pieces on business, finance, markets, economics, technology and power. We think you'll enjoy it, but if you don't, then you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of each daily email. Thank you for reading and subscribing to Fly Charts.

