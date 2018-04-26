Twitter's Tepid Turnaround

From a Permian present to a broker/bot showdown, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From a Permian present to a broker-robot showdown, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Turnaround-ish Twitter isn't a corporate Superfund site anymore, but don't be too quick to celebrate. Source: Bloomberg

Invasion of the Bots As index funds increasingly take over, it's time for financial professionals to hold themselves to a higher standard. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

It's Christmas Every Day For These Kids Big discounts on Permian basin oil mean the holidays have come early for local refiners. Source: Bloomberg

Ailing Index A wave of riskier new IPOs is coming to Hong Kong, and they're going to do great. Source: Bloomberg

And don’t miss Chris Bryant on a worrying question at We Work: “… as the intermediary between landlord and tenant, WeWork has committed to making a huge $18 billion in lease payments over the next couple of decades, about $5 billion of which fall due in the next five years.

“Put simply, there’s a risk that WeWork's rent expenses might significantly exceed its revenue during a downturn. While it could try to sign up new members, the fees they’d be willing to pay would probably be lower, whereas rent expenses would be roughly the same.”

