Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From alumina volatility to Draghi's euro imprisonment initiative, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Pole Position As it tries to reform its reputation, one of the few businesses in which Wells Fargo is a market leader is subprime auto loans. Source: Bloomberg

Off the Top Mario Draghi needs to figure out how to stick the euro in a smallish box and and shut the lid. Source: Bloomberg

Call That a Price Surge? Think aluminum prices have been crazy? Just look at the stuff it's made from. Source: Bloomberg

Tightwad Pressure is mounting on South Korea's chaebol, and its time for the country to respond with meaningful change. Bloomberg

And don't miss Lionel Laurel on the need for bold decisions from Deutsche Bank's new leader: "That means taking the scalpel to a bank that's over-extended and over-staffed relative to its earnings power -- which, for three years running, has been nil. The U.S. cash equities business is one division ripe for the chop, according to Bloomberg News. The buying and selling of stocks, which has become a low-margin, high-technology business in recent decades, is unlikely to be an area where Deutsche can profitably compete against Wall Street. Why keep it in its current form?"

