Fly Charts: Facebook's Lack of Humanity and Natural Gas Fever

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Fresenius's escape attempt to SoftBank's fast flip, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Gas Up Natural gas is so hot right now, and interest isn't burning out any time soon. Source: Bloomberg

We Have a Problem It won't be easy for Fresenius to break its Akorn deal, but the company needs to try its level best to do so. Source: Bloomberg

Friends With Money Facebook's high median pay is partly because so many of its employees are engineers -- many of whom work to automate ads. The company likely needs to add a bigger human element to weather its current crisis. Source: Bloomberg

It's a Big Deal A quick flip of Flipkart betrays a lack of vision from Masa Son and the Softbank Vision Fund. Source: Recode

And don't miss Shira Ovide on Amazon's fondness for obfuscation: "Amazon's method of keeping its financial secrets is particularly insidious because it is thriftiness with the patina of transparency. In Bezos's letter, for example, a nearly 2,500-word section devoted to Amazon's 2017 milestones included more than 70 numbers or non-numerical bragging points about the company's business. By my subjective count, the only figure that was meaningful and not previously disclosed was the Prime member number. The other 72 were either fluff, presented without important context or impossible to corroborate."

