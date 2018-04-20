Fly Charts: Amazon's Small Paychecks and Pharma Bidding Wars

From #MeToo in Japan to Qualcomm's poor planning, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

From #MeToo in Japan to Qualcomm's poor planning, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Pay Check Amazon reminded the world that the majority of its employees don't make a whole lot of money. Sources: the companies' proxy filings

Skeptical With the Broadcom deal dead and its NXP takeover on the rocks, Qualcomm needs a plan B that's more exciting than share buybacks. Source: Bloomberg

This Will Hurt It appears that Allergan shareholders were not especially thrilled at the idea of getting in a bidding war with Takeda over Shire. Source: Bloomberg

Low Ranking #MeToo has come to Japan, and the nation's companies need to start changing. Source: Goldman Sachs

And don't miss Liam Denning on Saudi Arabian short-termism: "Tempting as it is for Saudi Arabia to push for further gains, it risks repeating the mistakes of the past, undermining demand and ceding market share to rivals. It is perhaps the curse of petro-states that, even as they talk the language of stability and long-term planning, immediate appetites are ever the priority."

