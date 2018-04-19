Fly Charts: Morgan Stanley's Streak, Trump's Rusal Effect

From joint-venture giants to Emerson's break-up potential, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From joint-venture giants to Emerson's break-up potential, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Debt Streak Ends Morgan Stanley is going to find out if investors genuinely like its business model, or if they were just going with the hot hand. Source: Bloomberg

The Rusal Effect U.S. sanctions on Rusal should serve as a very stark warning to Iran and buyers of its oil. The White House doesn't care about collateral market damage. Source: Bloomberg

Mixed Bag Emerson's Textron deal suggests that a break-up of its bifurcated business isn't going to come as soon as some might like. Source: Bloomberg

Not Cheap No wonder China is finally allowing greater foreign control of auto JVs -- the local ventures have gotten far too big to easily digest. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Sarah Halzack on Starbucks's crisis management: "Johnson has demonstrated he takes this episode seriously. He issued an apology video. He traveled to Philadelphia to meet with the arrested men, as well as the city’s mayor and police commissioner. And most notably, the company announced Tuesday afternoon that it would close more than 8,000 of its stores for part of a day next month so employees can attend racial-bias training. The store closure should only cost Starbucks about $16.7 million in lost sales, Bloomberg News estimates -- hardly a venti-sized dent in the balance sheet of a company with $22 billion in annual revenue. But it’s still a sweeping and unusual action -- which is precisely what Starbucks needed in this moment."

