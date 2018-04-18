Bad Timing

Fly Charts: Goldman Sachs's Awkward Success, Antisocial Investing

From ZTE overreaction to Sprint's misleading cheapness, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.
By
Max Nisen
Photographer: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From ZTE overreaction to Sprint's misleading cheapness, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Trading Up

The revival of Goldman Sachs's trading arm comes at an awkward time for the firm.

Source: Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs

Not So Fast

Sprint isn't actually as cheap as it appears -- the company's Ebitda is inflated by how it accounts for the costs of leased phones. T-Mobile beware.

Source: MoffettNathanson LLC

Your Values

The investment line-up of the biggest ETF that markets itself as "socially responsible" might not dovetail with many definitions of the term.

Source: BlackRock

Freaking Out

Shares of suppliers to ZTE plummeted after the U.S. banned sales to the Chinese company. But while the ban will be a headache, investors are overreacting.

Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Sarah Halzack on signs Walmart is killing it in online grocery: "Walmart has long argued that its massive brick-and-mortar footprint and existing supply chain infrastructure would be an asset, not an albatross, in the tricky business of fulfilling orders of perishable goods. These latest data points suggest the big-box store, indeed, is figuring out how to make these things work to its advantage."

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

