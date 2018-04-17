Fly Charts: Bank of America Plays It Too Safe and Tronc's End

From a Hong Kong horse race to a lung-cancer showdown, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From a Hong Kong horse race to a lung-cancer showdown, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Yielding to Rivals Bank of America's retreat from risky lending may end up costing the company if the economy keeps chugging along. Source: Bloomberg

Ad-versity A fire sale of WPP's assets would be the wrong reaction to the departure of Martin Sorrell. Source: Bloomberg

Habit Forming Merck has repeatedly benefited from lung-cancer trial data at the expense of Bristol-Myers Squibb, and its latest win may be the biggest yet. Source: Bloomberg

Two-Horse Race It is going to be a long time before horse racing in Hainan can challenge Hong Kong's big betting industry. Source: Hong Kong Jockey Club

And don't miss Brooke Sutherland on the last days of Tronc: "Where this will all end up is anyone's guess, but a sale to someone seems like a good idea. To Ferro's credit, he stabilized Tronc and returned the company to profitability. But he got there largely via cost cuts, not the artificial intelligence overhaul of the journalism business model that was promised. The acquisition of the Daily News in September for a symbolic $1 offered synergies, but also saddled the company with about $100 million in operational and pension liabilities and weighed on its 2017 results. It's time for a new strategy, and Tronc will be better able to formulate that as part of a larger company or in the private market."

