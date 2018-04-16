Crude Calculation

Fly Charts: Auditing Aramco and Wells Fargo's Scars

From a GoPro savior to Nordstrom in New York, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.
By
Max Nisen
Photographer: F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg
WELLS FARGO & CO
+0.32
As of 1:39 PM EDT
51.21 USD

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From a GoPro savior to Nordstrom in New York, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Refining the Numbers

Now that we have some more details on Aramco's financials, a $2 trillion valuation still looks extremely unlikely.

Source: Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Gadfly analysis

Note: Assumes crude oil production of 11 million barrels a day; downstream cash flow per barrel of $3; realized crude oil price at 91 percent of Brent; other assumptions as per accompanying column.

Scandal Scars

Wells Fargo watchers will be poring through the firm's first-quarter earnings for signs of its scandal's continuing impact. They'll find plenty.

Source: Bloomberg

Not 'Overstored'

In the brutally tough department store business, it's usually a better idea to close shops than open more. Nordstrom's new New York foray may be an exception.

Source: Bloomberg, Company reports

Born and Fed in the U.S. of A.

GoPro needs a savior. Xiaomi --which could use some U.S. exposure and a global distribution network -- just might be it.

Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Tara Lachapelle on E*Trade: "After years of takeover speculation, the time may finally be right to put E*Trade on the block. The newer management team's efforts have effectively dressed the $15 billion company up for potential bidders, the likeliest of which are larger rivals TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. and Charles Schwab Corp. Meanwhile, E*Trade's stock is at a post-crisis high, and the business is no longer tarnished by a subprime-mortgage portfolio that took years to whittle down."

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

    To contact the author of this story:
    Max Nisen in New York at mnisen@bloomberg.net

    To contact the editor responsible for this story:
    Daniel Niemi at dniemi1@bloomberg.net

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE