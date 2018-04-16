Fly Charts: Auditing Aramco and Wells Fargo's Scars

From a GoPro savior to Nordstrom in New York, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From a GoPro savior to Nordstrom in New York, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Refining the Numbers Now that we have some more details on Aramco's financials, a $2 trillion valuation still looks extremely unlikely. Source: Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Gadfly analysis

Scandal Scars Wells Fargo watchers will be poring through the firm's first-quarter earnings for signs of its scandal's continuing impact. They'll find plenty. Source: Bloomberg

Not 'Overstored' In the brutally tough department store business, it's usually a better idea to close shops than open more. Nordstrom's new New York foray may be an exception. Source: Bloomberg, Company reports

Born and Fed in the U.S. of A. GoPro needs a savior. Xiaomi --which could use some U.S. exposure and a global distribution network -- just might be it. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Tara Lachapelle on E*Trade: "After years of takeover speculation, the time may finally be right to put E*Trade on the block. The newer management team's efforts have effectively dressed the $15 billion company up for potential bidders, the likeliest of which are larger rivals TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. and Charles Schwab Corp. Meanwhile, E*Trade's stock is at a post-crisis high, and the business is no longer tarnished by a subprime-mortgage portfolio that took years to whittle down."

