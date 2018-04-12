Fly Charts: False Stock Signals and Oil's Future
Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Russian contagion to Ant's giant valuation, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.
And don't miss Lionel Laurent on money laundering: "Europe's banks are eager to show that the money they've splurged on bolstering their compliance departments is paying off: HSBC Holdings Plc's reporting of a suspicious transaction helped Angola recover $500 million linked to an alleged fraud involving the son of a former president. The bigger picture is less encouraging. Despite a cascade of rules, regulations and record-breaking fines, that spending -- an additional 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) a year in the U.K. alone -- has barely moved the needle. Gauging success in this area may not be an exact science, but if catching dirty money is a viable metric, it looks like little progress has been made."
