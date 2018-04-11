Fly Charts: A Role Model for Zuckerberg, Bayer at the Finish Line

From China's trade appeasement to Waymo's well-worn playbook, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From China's trade appeasement to Waymo's well-worn playbook, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

The Cost of Crisis As Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg faces a barrage of congressional scrutiny, he should emulate Jamie Dimon rather than Lloyd Blankfein. Source: Bloomberg

You Will Respect My Autonomy Google used partnerships with lagging phone brands to vault Android into a dominant position. Now its self-driving car initiative is trying out a similar strategy. Source: Bloomberg

Shares Cropped In the years it's taken for Bayer's purchase of Monsanto to approach the finish line, a lot has changed. The deal looks better than ever, even if shareholders haven't yet acknowledged it. Source: Bloomberg

Got to Admit It's Getting Better You wouldn't know it from Donald Trump's bluster, but China's IP protections have actually improved. Source: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center

And don't miss Chris Bryant on VW's succession plan: "While another change so soon after Mueller's predecessor, Martin Winterkorn, departed is abrupt and unsettling, VW shareholders will no doubt be delighted by the appointment. That’s not because Mueller did a bad job. It's just that Diess is a famed cost-killer, having earned his stripes at BMW AG. And VW, one of the world’s biggest private sector employers and one of its industry’s most carefree spenders, has plenty of fat to cut."

