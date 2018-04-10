Fly Charts: Hibernating Oil Bears and Spotify's Intangibles

Out of Sight

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Vietnam's imitation game to GE's need for fresh eyes, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

'Sufficiently Large and Complex'

GE is still too sprawling and diverse for its own good, and it could use an outsider's perspective.

Short Shrift

The Great Oil Bear is an increasingly endangered species in the current market.

Note: Combined long and short futures and options held by money managers in Nymex WTI and ICE Brent and WTI crude oil contracts.

Can't Touch This

Nearly the entirety of Spotify's $26.3 billion in market value corresponds to intangible assets. That's not as unusual as you might think.

Methodology: subtracts net tangible asset value for S&P 500 companies from their market capitalization.

It's a Small World After All

Vietnam was largely immune to the ups and downs in the U.S. stock market. Not anymore.

Note: Data look at weekly returns.

And don't miss Tim Culpan on Rakuten's skimpy wireless budget: "Rakuten itself has said it will invest 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in 2019, the first year of service, rising to 600 billion yen by 2025. That's barely a drop versus what NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. spend per year on capex, Bloomberg Intelligence data show. Docomo, for example, spends in 12 months what Rakuten plans over seven years. Admittedly, Rakuten's goal of 15 million subscribers is modest compared to the 75.7 million Docomo had at the end of December, but capital expenditure isn't linearly correlated to customer numbers."

