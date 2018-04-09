Fly Charts: China's Trump Card and Retail's Data Fumbling

From shale activism to Deutsche Bank's poisoned chalice, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

From shale activism to Deutsche Bank's poisoned chalice, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From shale activism to Deutsche Bank's poisoned chalice, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Long Division The shale patch is ripe for consolidation, especially in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins -- and activist investors have taken note. Source: Rystad Energy

Credit Limit With U.S. tariffs on $153 billion of Chinese goods in the offing, Beijing's ability to retaliate in kind is all but maxed out -- but China still has some big cards to play. Source: Bloomberg

Fixer-Uppers Getting credit for being the CEO who rescues Deutsche Bank sounds nice in theory, but the job is a poisoned chalice. Source: Bloomberg

Road Map If market volatility has you freaked out, don't forget the classic safe haven of bonds. Sources: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve, author's calculations

And don't miss Sarah Halzack on the bizarre lack of blowback retailers get for repeatedly fumbling our personal data: "I suspect some of the consumer complacency about the retailer security incidents simply reflects what's known as 'breach fatigue.' After you've had to replace a compromised card or dispute fraudulent charges so many times, it just starts to feel ordinary.

"But consumers should not accept these conditions as ordinary. Retailers and the payments industry will surely do better if they sense their customers will flee -- or at least be indignant -- if they do not."

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.