Fly Charts: Facebook's Constitutional Crisis and Soybean Reassurance

From gender activism to shipping woes, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Founding Fathers Facebook's updated data policy is almost as long as the U.S. Constitution. And it's much more inscrutable. Source: Gadfly calculations

Little Turnover It's not unusual for an activist to push for turnover in an overly stale board. But pushing to reform an excessively male one is a new and promising strategy from Elliott. Source: Bloomberg

Sea Sick Trump's trade war is coming at a particularly trying time for Maersk. Source: Bloomberg

Seasoned Traveler U.S. farmers aren't actually likely to suffer all that much from China's soybean tariff. Source: China Customs General Administration, Bloomberg

And don't miss Liam Denning on how oil demand responds to prices: "It's easy to think that drivers drive, come what may; if you need to go get groceries, you go get groceries, whether you're burning fuel that costs $2 or $4 a gallon. But data compiled by ClearView Energy Partners, a research firm based in Washington, suggest that isn't necessarily the case -- and not just in the U.S."

