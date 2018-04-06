Word Count
Fly Charts: Facebook's Constitutional Crisis and Soybean Reassurance
From gender activism to shipping woes, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.By
FACEBOOK INC-A
-0.14
As of 10:02 AM EDT
159.20 USD
Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From gender activism to shipping woes, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.
And don't miss Liam Denning on how oil demand responds to prices: "It's easy to think that drivers drive, come what may; if you need to go get groceries, you go get groceries, whether you're burning fuel that costs $2 or $4 a gallon. But data compiled by ClearView Energy Partners, a research firm based in Washington, suggest that isn't necessarily the case -- and not just in the U.S."
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE