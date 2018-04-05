Fly Charts: Trade War Troubles and Deutsche Bank's Decline

From Tesla's suspect guidance to WPP's succession problem, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Tesla's suspect guidance to WPP's succession problem, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Slipslidin' Away Unless something changes, there won't be much of a business for Deutsche Bank's new directors to oversee. Source: Bloomberg

Winning Trump's trade war could claw back half of the benefit manufacturers are set to reap from his tax cuts. Source: Penn Wharton Budget Model

Six of the Best There's some canny political strategy buried in the long list of products that China's retaliatory tariffs are targeting. Source: International Trade Centre

Long Time, No Appointee A WPP without Martin Sorrell at the helm seems almost unimaginable. But the company's lack of a succession plan has left it exposed. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Liam Denning on Tesla's shaky guidance: "So how have Tesla's targets fared in general? I went back through the past three year-end shareholder letters and counted up 36 objectives in their outlook sections, falling into three buckets: Financial, Operations and Sales. Judging fulfillment is naturally a bit subjective, but seven were met unambiguously. On another six, I surmise Tesla kinda got there. The single biggest group is the 12 misses (including those Model 3 targets). The jury's still out on another 11. "

