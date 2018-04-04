Share Less

Fly Charts: Spotify's Not-IPO and Amazon's Grocery Inertia

From Deutsche Bank's need for new blood to Humana's Medicare boost, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.
By
Max Nisen
From Deutsche Bank's need for new blood to Humana's Medicare boost, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Wasted Years

Deutsche Bank is cheap and troubled and has been for some time. A board shake-up may be exactly what it needs.

Source: Bloomberg

Spotify's Milestone

In at least one important sense, Spotify's non-IPO was arguably a failure.

Source: Dealogic

Note: The analysis included all U.S.-listed tech and internet companies with valuations of more than $10 billion. Figures include all shares sold in the market debut by the company and its stockholders.

Growth Industry

A boost to Humana's all-important Medicare Advantage business may make buying the insurer more expensive for Walmart.

Source: Bloomberg

Bread and Butter

Prices at Whole Foods haven't actually changed that much under Amazon's ownership.

Source: Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

And don't miss Tara Lachapelle on palace intrigue in the Redstone empire: "CBS and Viacom don't have time for another round of ego-driven wrangling when TV ratings are falling and rivals are joining forces. Walt Disney Co. has already made its move for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.'s entertainment assets and Sky Plc, a complex situation that has also drawn Comcast Corp. into the mix."

