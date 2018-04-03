Fly Charts: Insured by Walmart and the Decline of Windows

From Taiwan's hybrid hedge fund to GE's underwhelming divestiture, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Taiwan's hybrid hedge fund to GE's underwhelming divestiture, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Side by Side Some back-of-the-envelope math suggests that Walmart's potential takeover of Humana may have more financial merit than the debt-heavy merger of CVS and Aetna. Source: Bloomberg, Gadfly analysis

Market Appraisal Another reason Walmart might pursue a deal? Its valuation is deflating as Humana's rises. Source: Bloomberg

Windows! Windows! Windows! The company that Windows built is no longer all that dependent on the operating system. Source: Gadfly calculations from Microsoft financial disclosures.

Shrinking Apple Hon Hai's strange admixture of iPhone manufacturing and financial engineering doesn't appear to be working especially well right now. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Brooke Sutherland on GE's slow path to dissolution: "JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Steve Tusa estimates GE will lose $1.5 billion to $2 billion of free cash flow through its targeted $20 billion in asset sales, dragging the normalized level meaningfully lower than the $6 billion to $7 billion that GE is targeting for 2018. In other words, GE is a conglomerate that shouldn't exist but might need to exist for the time being. That's not nearly as exciting as a big breakup or a Buffett stake, but it bears repeating (yet again) that GE's only way out of this mess is probably a long slow grind of asset trimming and operational improvements."

