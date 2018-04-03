AXA's $15 Billion Gamble

CEO has staked his future on a deal that has investors voting with their feet.

CEO has staked his future on a deal that has investors voting with their feet.

AXA SA has a history of being run by Napoleonic figures occupying both the chairman and CEO job. Claude Bebear and successor Henri de Castries built the French insurer into a national and global behemoth through brash and opportunistic mergers, which weren’t always popular with the stock market.

It's a shame, now the roles are finally separate, that investors are still feeling trampled underfoot. Chairman Denis Duverne and CEO Thomas Buberl are doubling down on their $15 billion acquisition of U.S. insurer XL in the face of a 14 percent drop in the AXA share price since it was announced.

Value Destruction Shares of AXA have slumped as investors bristle at the insurer's pricey $15 billion purchase of XL Source: Bloomberg

“When your ideal hits reality, you sometimes have to take a strategic decision,” an unrepentant Buberl told the FT last week. “It was clear that the market would not react positively.”

The shares won’t fall forever. AXA’s dividend yield is now the highest among its life-insurance peers, according to Bloomberg data. But rebuilding trust will require time, a flawless takeover execution and delivering the promised synergies. Any stumble could cost Buberl his job.

The deal is a strategic U-turn for a CEO who promised investors that acquisitions would be small, manageable and only part of his capital allocation plans. Yet XL is big and bafflingly expensive, with AXA paying a 53-percent premium to the target’s average share price over the three months to March 1, according to Bloomberg data.

Investors with a shorter time horizon had been hoping for share buybacks, while even the more patient have cause for disquiet. The company is getting back into businesses it appeared to have left behind, such as reinsurance, and others where it lacks size, like corporate solutions. The earnings volatility of XL, which was hit by a string of natural disasters last year, will need to be tamed.

Xtra Large Premium AXA's $57.60 per share bid for XL is about 60 percent above the company's share price 3 months ago Source: Bloomberg

The mood among shareholders has been made worse by their powerlessness against these bouts of corporate adventurism. The chairman and board should ideally act as a check, but in this case appear of one mind with executives. And all-cash transactions don't need investor shareholder approval under French law, so people don't even get a vote.

The disgruntled have had little option but to sell. Over the past three months, AXA is the worst performer on the Euro STOXX 50 after Deutsche Bank AG.

Axa Capital Insurer is taking on more debt and reallocating proceeds from its IPO of U.S. assets to fund XL acquisition Source: UBS

In fairness, Buberl clearly believes in the benefits of owning XL. If the integration goes to plan, AXA’s business should end up more diversified, with a broader range of products to cross-sell and more ways to securitize insurance liabilities. There's also exposure to the U.S.

But the CEO's credibility is on the line. He needs near-perfect execution, starting with the IPO of AXA's U.S. assets. AXA’s creditworthiness at a time of rising interest rates must be protected. XL's performance and the promised revenue synergies -- trickier to unlock than cost savings -- will be crucial.

Maybe history will show that two heads at the top of AXA are better than one. But shareholders must feel they deserve a better insurance policy against the imperial whims of managers.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.