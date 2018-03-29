Fly Charts: Facebook Overreaction Odds and Tesla Bond Bashing

From tech resilience to Takeda's ambitious approach, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From tech resilience to Takeda's ambitious approach, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

No Worries Facebook needs to change in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. But too much caution may curtail future growth opportunities. Source: Bloomberg

Sizing Up A share price decline at Shire has made the company vulnerable. But it may still be too big a mouthful for Takeda. Source: Bloomberg

Fat Tuesday Tesla's bondholders have afforded the automaker a lot of leeway. No longer. Source: Bloomberg

Look Who's Pricey Now U.S. technology stocks appear overvalued when compared with Chinese counterparts. Chinese stocks are likely to be a bit more resilient in the current swoon. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Alex Webb on Facebook's privacy moves: "At first glance, it's a sincere reaction to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Under the rubric 'It's Time to Make Our Privacy Tools Easier to Find', Facebook Inc. outlined how it will show users what personal data the social network holds, who can see it, and -- crucially -- limit how it can be used to serve you ads. You'll also be able to delete any of it from its servers. Yet tagged onto the end of the first paragraph is a seemingly casual aside: 'Most of these updates have been in the works for some time, but the events of the past several days underscore their importance.'"

