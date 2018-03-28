Getting Schooled

Fly Charts: Apple's Education Scramble and Ignoring the Yield Curve

By
Max Nisen
Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Glaxo's consumer consolidation to China's non-bubble, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Clean Teeth Don't Come Cheap

GSK is paying a lot for Novartis's stake in their consumer joint venture. But that doesn't mean it was a mistake, or that the company is done dealing.

Source: Bloomberg

Children Are the Future

Apple is losing in the school technology market, and it will have a hard time turning things around.

Source: Futuresource Consulting

Note: Sales figures include laptops and tablets but exclude desktop computers. Totals do not add up to 100% because the figures exclude Android tablets and other devices.

Flat Times

Periods in which yield spreads have been particularly small haven't been great news for stock returns or the economy.

Source: Bloomberg

The X-axis is the annual average annual difference between between two-year and 10-year Treasuries going back to 1988. The Y-axis is the average stock market gain in the following year.

Break It Down

The once reliable correlation between the MSCI China Index and China's GDP growth has recently fallen apart. That can be seen as a clear sign of a bubble, but that's lazy thinking.

Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Edward Evans on Deutsche Bank scapegoating: "There's dysfunctional, and then there's Deutsche Bank AG. The German lender wants to replace CEO John Cryan as tensions between him and chairman Paul Achleitner boil over, according to The Times of London. That probably wouldn't solve anything."

