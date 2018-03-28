Fly Charts: Apple's Education Scramble and Ignoring the Yield Curve

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Glaxo's consumer consolidation to China's non-bubble, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Clean Teeth Don't Come Cheap GSK is paying a lot for Novartis's stake in their consumer joint venture. But that doesn't mean it was a mistake, or that the company is done dealing. Source: Bloomberg

Children Are the Future Apple is losing in the school technology market, and it will have a hard time turning things around. Source: Futuresource Consulting

Flat Times Periods in which yield spreads have been particularly small haven't been great news for stock returns or the economy. Source: Bloomberg

Break It Down The once reliable correlation between the MSCI China Index and China's GDP growth has recently fallen apart. That can be seen as a clear sign of a bubble, but that's lazy thinking. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Edward Evans on Deutsche Bank scapegoating: "There's dysfunctional, and then there's Deutsche Bank AG. The German lender wants to replace CEO John Cryan as tensions between him and chairman Paul Achleitner boil over, according to The Times of London. That probably wouldn't solve anything."

