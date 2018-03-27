Boardroom Blame Game

If this about protecting the investment bank, then chairman Achleitner is on shaky ground.

If this about protecting the investment bank, then chairman Achleitner is on shaky ground.

There's dysfunctional, and then there's Deutsche Bank AG. The German lender wants to replace CEO John Cryan as tensions between him and chairman Paul Achleitner boil over, according to The Times of London.

That probably wouldn't solve anything. The lender's problem is one of strategy rather than implementation. For that, Achleitner -- who appointed Cryan -- should surely bear some responsibility. Chewing through another boss would merely heighten fears among investors that this is a bank without a workable business model.

Cryan became CEO in July 2015 alongside Juergen Fitschen (who left a year later). His mission was to stabilize the bank, sell assets, cut costs and then get it growing again.

He's accomplished the first two, at least. The lender reached a $7.2 billion deal to settle a U.S. probe into mortgage-backed securities in December 2016, and Cryan raised 8 billion euros ($9.9 billion) in a rights offering the following year. He took the asset-management arm public last week.

Yet the market hasn't rewarded Deutsche Bank for these efforts. The shares have lost almost 60 percent of their value under Cryan's leadership, while those of peers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Italy's UniCredit Spa have advanced. The stock trades at the steepest discount to book value of all its European peers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

No Reward Deutsche Bank shares have tumbled under John Cryan's leadership

Deutsche Bank's problem is finding a way to grow. With interest rates stuck at near record lows, the profitability of investment banking and retail banking in Germany has been crushed. And there's little sign of it rebounding soon. Yet Deutsche has stuck with both businesses.

It's natural then that Cryan and his finance director James Von Moltke want a more radical overhaul of the investment banking unit, as The Times notes. They've met deep resistance within a division that's already reeling from previous cuts and low morale.

If Achleitner wants to keep the investment bank pretty much intact, his alternative CEO would need to show how they could expand its business profitably. Finding an outsider who can credibly offer that would be difficult. Given Deutsche Bank's past regulatory foul-ups, investors would be extremely wary.

Cryan is by no means untouchable -- just look at that share price for evidence -- and it's sensible to do some succession planning. But if this really is a proxy battle over the fate of the investment banking arm, then Cryan's more skeptical view has merit. He's known as Mr Grumpy, but in this instance he may not be Mr. Wrong.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.