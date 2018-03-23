Fly Charts: The Costanza Theory of Facebook, GE's Secret Pay Shift

From streaming profusion to dot-plotting, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From streaming profusion to dot-plotting, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Uncool Over the course of a Costanza-like six months, Facebook has dropped four places in the global market cap rankings. Almost every instinct it has is wrong. Source: Bloomberg

Bundle Bungle America is being overrun by mostly bad live-TV streaming services. Media mega-mergers won't suddenly turn them into money makers. Source: Kagan, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Crisis Mode Last year, GE quietly shifted its pay schedule in a way that flattered its cash flow. The move came under GE's previous CEO, but its new leader needs to do more to convince employees that things are different. Source: Bloomberg

Iceberg, But Not Right Ahead The Fed's latest dot-plot has some rather worrying messages for Asian economies. Source: FOMC, Bloomberg

And don't miss Marcus Ashworth's breakdown of The Bank of England's policy decision: "If anyone doubted that the bank was willing to look through slower consumer price growth, the minutes should remove it. Though Tuesday's report of the 0.3 percentage point drop in the February CPI to 2.7 percent looks like the wrong direction of travel, the main point is that officials still expect inflation to be above their two percent target by the end of their forecast period."

