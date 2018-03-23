Fly Charts: The Costanza Theory of Facebook, GE's Secret Pay Shift
From streaming profusion to dot-plotting, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.
And don't miss Marcus Ashworth's breakdown of The Bank of England's policy decision: "If anyone doubted that the bank was willing to look through slower consumer price growth, the minutes should remove it. Though Tuesday's report of the 0.3 percentage point drop in the February CPI to 2.7 percent looks like the wrong direction of travel, the main point is that officials still expect inflation to be above their two percent target by the end of their forecast period."
