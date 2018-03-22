Fly Charts: Getting Smarter on AI, Selling Wynn Resorts

From MLP abandonment to a fund-management forecast, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From MLP abandonment to a fund-management forecast, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Smarter? Is China better than the U.S. at A.I.? It turns out that's a dumb question. Source: CB Insights, European Patent Office

Casino Roil The new CEO of Wynn Resorts says selling the company now would be a mistake. But that may be the only way to reclaim the valuation it enjoyed before founder Steve Wynn was accused of sexual misconduct. Source: Bloomberg

Bottom Feeder It may be time to put Ann Taylor's parent company on retail death watch. Source: Bloomberg, Gadfly calculations

The Prize Now that FERC has heaped even more indignity on MLPs, it may be time for Williams Partners to consider abandoning the model. Source: Bloomberg, Bloomberg Gadfly analysis

And don't miss Shira Ovide on Facebook in crisis: "Here's what no one needs from Zuckerberg: A pledge to 'do better' or an attempt to recast Facebook as the victim of the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The former is Facebook’s preferred verbal tic when it trips into a pothole of its own making. The promise has worn thin. If Zuckerberg says, 'We need to do better' again, he has failed."

