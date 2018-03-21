A Billionaire Can Have Too Many Enemies

In "Assassin's Creed", Ubisoft Entertainment SA's video-gaming franchise, a player is often surrounded on all sides with no way out except for a stealthy assassination and a dash for the rooftops. Billionaire Vincent Bollore, whose company Vivendi SA has just bowed out of a long battle for control of the French games publisher, can probably sympathize.

Exiting Ubisoft has netted him a rough gain of 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and cut the number of enemies he faces just as pressure from rivals, politicians and shareholders is growing. It was a move worth taking -- even if it leaves unanswered questions about Bollore's long-term strategy for Vivendi.

An Expensive Proposition Billionaire Bollore is still sitting on an impressive capital gain Source: Bloomberg

Bankers can congratulate themselves on finding a solution to what seemed to be a duel with no winners. The near-doubling of Ubisoft's share price in the space of a year meant Bollore couldn't really afford to buy out the whole company, now valued at about 8 billion euros, without harming Vivendi.

But his 27 percent stake was also a risk to the Guillemots -- if the billionaire simply sold out, he risked denting Ubisoft's stock price and leaving the company with few other potential buyers given its size.

The solution -- a three-step plan combining new anchor investors like Tencent, a share buyback from Ubisoft and the Guillemots, as well as a share sale to institutional investors -- has perked up both companies' shares and allowed both sides to claim victory. Few thought it would be this easy.

For Bollore, it crosses one looming battle off the list. Ever the opportunist, he has clearly chosen a quick win, a handsome return on investment and a peace deal over his long-term ambitions of being a force to be reckoned with in gaming.

That's a good thing, judging by the number of targets on his back. In Italy, Vivendi's foray into telecommunications has annoyed politicians, triggered a legal battle with Silvio Berlusconi and resulted in an activist swoop from Paul Singer. In France, Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal Plus is locked in a spat with broadcaster TF1.

For Ubisoft, the deal transforms its image from speculative bid target to an operationally solid, family-run business with, in Tencent, a strategic ally that might one day become a merger partner. Tencent owns Supercell, and there's some theoretical logic in eventually marrying Ubisoft's blockbuster console franchises with the mobile-games specialist.

Renewed Optimism Ubisoft trades at a higher multiple of estimate earnings than rival Take Two, publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" Source: Bloomberg

But it would be too much to assume one bidder has been replaced by another. While Ubisoft shares are trading for about 6 percent more than the 66 euros Vivendi sold at, that gain also reflects the mechanical effect of the buyback and the confirmation of its financial targets through 2019. The Guillemots have played their hand well.

When the dust settles on Bollore's battles, he will need to find a target for his video-gaming ambitions. Get ready for the sequel.

