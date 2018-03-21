Nordstrom Shouldn't Feel Too Bad About Not Going Private

The department-store chain is relatively strong, and avoiding more debt doesn't hurt.

The Nordstrom family's months-long bid to take the department-store chain it founded private has reached its end.

Nordstrom Inc.'s independent board announced Tuesday evening it had ceased talks with the family -- including the company's co-presidents, Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, and Erik B. Nordstrom -- about a go-private transaction, saying they couldn't agree on a price.

As Gillian Tan and I wrote earlier this month, after the board rejected the family's $50-a-share bid, it may have been prudent to accept that offer or one just slightly higher. That $50 represented a 23.5 percent premium over where the stock traded when the family first said it was exploring a buyout.

Still, neither Nordstrom's independent directors nor its family leaders should spend much time dwelling on the failure to strike a deal.

Yes, there would have been some advantages to being able to plow money into broadening and improving the chain's e-commerce capabilities without having to answer to shareholders every quarter about the hit to profits.

But considering the progress Nordstrom has made in recent years, it's not all that urgent for the chain to get out of the spotlight. Its off-price Rack business added 6 million new customers last year, and the company expects about a third of those shoppers to eventually frequent its full-price stores, too. Meanwhile, e-commerce makes up a higher percentage of total sales at Nordstrom than at most peers.

Getting Digital Religion Nordstrom has a higher e-commerce penetration than several other department store chains Source: eMarketer

Plus, Nordstrom has just 366 stores, meaning it doesn't have the hard choices to make about closing locations that many other mega-chains face.

Not 'Overstored' Nordstrom has a manageable store count for the digital era Source: Bloomberg, Company reports

In other words, Nordstrom is not in terrible shape.

And the past week has offered plenty of reminders of the risks of a debt-funded buyout in retailing. Toys "R" Us Inc. moved to liquidate its U.S. business as it struggled to deal with the debt load it took on in a 2005 leveraged buyout. Claire's Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Monday, also saddled with buyout debt. It's possible another would-be buyer could try to take Nordstrom private. If so, the board would do well to keep those examples in mind.

Finally, as a side point, I'm glad for those of us who follow the retail industry that Nordstrom will stay public, at least for now. Its quarterly results help us make sense of the entire department-store category, which after many years of consolidation is comprised of a pretty small collection of companies.

Nordstrom offers a window into how department stores are faring with relatively affluent shoppers. It also gives perspective on how new formats such as off-price outlets can help chains adapt to the current retail environment. It's good to have regular progress reports on this business for a little while longer.

