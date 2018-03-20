Fly Charts: Theranos Crackdown Boon, Barclays Activism

From a global water imbalance to a Spotify shift, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly. From a global water imbalance to a Spotify shift, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Take My Money, Please Investor eagerness to toss armfuls of money at unicorns helped enable Theranos's elaborate fraud. Hopefully the SEC crackdown on the company will restrain their zeal and increase investor diligence. Source: PitchBook

Steep Discount Barclays trades at a steep discount to many of its peers. But new activist investor Edward Bramson may not have to interfere that much to see the gap close. Source: Bloomberg

Cue the Music It's not clear that Spotify's music subscription business will be especially profitable in the long-run. But just imagine all of the other businesses the company could grow if you buy its shares! Source: Spotify disclosures

Water Imbalance Water and private capital are going to have to get friendlier in the future to resolve the world's great H2O imbalance. Source: Curmi et al, Hejazi et al, UN Population Statistics, Citi Research

And don't miss Sarah Halzack on Carl Icahn's cookware investment: "It was shrewd for Newell to join forces with Icahn. By accepting several new members to its board, the company now can make a convincing case to shareholders that it is plenty open to fresh ideas and outside help. It's harder to argue now that Newell is simply resisting Starboard's nominees out of stubbornness. But I don't think it'll be smooth sailing from here for Newell's Starboard pushback. That's because shareholders are rightly looking for more evidence Newell doesn't need Starboard's help."

